Floral City, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Religion Notes

The St. Benedict Catholic Church will be holding their annual Art, Craft & Car Show on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 422 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River. Applications are now available for artists and crafters to share their talents with the community. This is a popular and well attended show.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Health Notes

On Sept. 9, the Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166, located at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, will host a Blood Drive. The bloodmobile will be on site from 9 a.m. and will be available to everyone who would like to donate blood until 5 p.m. To schedule an...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around Town

Bell’s Pop-Up Restaurant at The Vineyard North – Aug. 19. Join us for a night out on Friday, August 19th! We’re hosting Bell’s Pop-Up Restaurant featuring a four-course Surf & Turf menu. We’ll be sourcing fresh, local ingredients wherever possible. Enjoy live music while you eat. Indoor dinner seating at 6pm and 8:30pm. We recommend reservations in advance. Space is limited.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Good Times

The Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Show at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River will be staged by the Citrus County Craft Council from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The Armory is at 8551 W. Venable St. Admission is free. The show features crafters and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Charity basketball tournament to benefit Alexander Park upgrades

Hernando’s Alexander Park and its basketball court have been symbols of togetherness for its nearby neighborhoods. They are beacons of unity Devonte White wants shining as bright as possible to attract more than just the county park’s surrounding residents. “A lot of people don’t know about the park...
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

A friendly competition for a good cause

LifeSouth is in need of blood donations. So, the Levy Citizen, with the approval of LifeSouth, has come up with an idea to hold a friendly competition to see who can donate the most blood from Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS and Southern Leisure RV Resort. This event will be...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

At the Library

Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Central Ridge. 352-746-6622. Aug....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Celebrating 25 years in pastoral ministry

The congregation of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s School and Precious Lambs Preschool at 6150 N. Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills recently held a special worship service to honor and celebrate 25 years in the pastoral ministry of their pastor, the Rev. Mark Gabb. The worship service...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River's Copeland Park gets free library station

Along with playing basketball, enjoying the playground, and hosting a big cookout party, users of the Frederick W. Copeland Community Park in Crystal River can now pick up or leave a book. A free library station was posted and drilled into place Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the city park’s pavilion...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Hills women gearing up for 'Birdies and Boos!'

Come join the Citrus Hills Women’s Club for its fall nine-hole fundraising golf. scramble – “Birdies and Boos!” – to be held at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. This event raises money to support the club’s philanthropic efforts for...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local musicians have opportunity to perform at Inverness Country Jam

There might be some amateur bands at October’s first Inverness Country Jam that the audience will recognize during the three-day event. The promoter of the city’s country jam, Steve Pritchard, will host a Battle of the Bands Sunday, Sept. 25, with the top three selected groups, or individual musicians, invited to perform with professional headliners October 28-30 during the Inverness Country Jam. Winners will also get VIP passes to the three-day event.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Be careful, vote will change ‘nature’ of county

Citrus County is a beautiful place to live and raise a family. Our schools are outstanding. The city of Inverness is "small town done well" with our parks, lakes, and civic events. With its manatees, Three Springs, and civic involvement in cleaning up the Bay, Crystal River helps make this...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Powers: I am a highly qualified candidate

I have often voiced and truly believe that experience, dedication, knowledge and a proven record of accomplishments are basic to a successful tenure in a job, particularly an elected position, where one is accountable to the people. It is easy to say what you want to do but saying is not doing. Actions count. What have you done is the question?
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Radio control airplane fly-in returning to Dunnellon

The second Radio Control Airplane Chuck Yeager Fly-in will be held Sept. 17 at the Rainbow R/C Park in Dunnellon. The radio control model airplane fly-in is sponsored by the Tri-County R/C Club and sanctioned by the Academy of Model Aeronautics. It’s open to all warbird planes. The landing...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

North Central Florida Regional Planning Council awards Commissioner John Meeks the James H. Montgomery Certificate of Outstanding Attendance

GAINESVILLE — Levy County Commissioner John Meeks was recently awarded the James H. Montgomery Certificate of Outstanding Attendance by Scott Koons, Executive Director of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council. The Certificate was awarded in recognition of Commissioner Meeks’ attendance at every scheduled council meeting during Program Year 2020-21. He has served on the council since August 2016, representing Levy County as a local elected official.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

'The Last Resort' musical at Valerie This Weekend

“The Last Resort,” a musical written and directed by Frank Julian opens at the Valerie Theater on Courthouse Square in downtown Inverness with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a Sunday Matinee at 1:30 p.m. “The Valerie Theater fell into place,” Julian said. “It is a beautiful...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County readies to join statewide drug overdose initiative

Citrus County public health officials are underway in getting ready to participate in Florida’s new statewide initiative to slow Florida’s opioid deaths, designating a county ER for overdoses and establishing a plan to start helping addicts earlier to recovery. Citrus County was named earlier this month by Florida’s...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Aug. 16 and 17

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 16. Lonell Aaron Abercrombie, 41, Tampa, arrested Aug. 16 for two felony counts of retail petit theft (value $100 or less), resist officer without violence, tampering with evidence, and possession of burglary tools. Bond $9,000. John Thomas Sarver, 30, Inverness, arrested Aug....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School district successful in active recruiting amid teacher shortage

The national teacher shortage in America has been ongoing for more than a decade now, but since the start of COVID-19 in 2020, the problem is reaching critical mass. According to the Florida Education Association (FEA), in August 2020 there were 2,962 advertised teaching positions at the start of the school year in Florida. By August 2021, that number increased more than 67 percent to 4,961 teacher vacancies and 3,753 staff vacancies, a total of more than 9,000. In January of 2022, halfway through the school year, there were 4,359 teaching and 5,222 staff vacancies, bringing the total to more than 9,500.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Wednesday, Aug. 17

I want to be sounding off about an article in today’s paper (Tuesday, Aug. 16, Page A3), the “‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses (some schools),” teachers. The Chronicle is pushing the envelope with this. There is no “Don’t Say Gay” laws. It is wrong.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

