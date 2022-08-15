ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Toledo Public Schools adds two new health centers

TOLEDO, Ohio — As students continue to head back to class, we are keeping a close eye on how schools plan to keep students healthy. Starting this school year, two new health clinics are being added in the Toledo Public School district, one at Start High School and the other at Bowsher High School. These clinics connect families directly to healthcare services.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Society
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WTOL 11

2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#High School#Grade School
sent-trib.com

Pretels passed down in Price family

PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTOL 11

Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy