Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Toledo Public Schools adds two new health centers
TOLEDO, Ohio — As students continue to head back to class, we are keeping a close eye on how schools plan to keep students healthy. Starting this school year, two new health clinics are being added in the Toledo Public School district, one at Start High School and the other at Bowsher High School. These clinics connect families directly to healthcare services.
UPDATE | Bellevue bathroom locks restored, school to seek 'alternative solutions'
BELLEVUE, Ohio — UPDATE: Bellevue High School principal Nate Artino announced in an email Friday morning that the high school will replace its bathroom stall locks, which administrators said were removed to prevent students from misusing bathroom stalls for purposes like vaping. According to Artino, school administrators decided to...
Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
13abc.com
Health experts say universities could be Monkepox hot spots this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health experts say colleges and universities could become hot spots for Monkeypox. They want students to be aware of the virus to help prevent the spread of it. Some of the symptoms include a rash or scabs that may appear as blisters or pimples, as...
2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
'The Perrysburg Link Crew': high school upper classmen help out freshmen
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — On Tuesday, freshmen at Perrysburg High School and certain students in the middle school will start to trickle in. Teachers have been working for the past few days to prepare for the first normal start to the school year since 2019. Some high schoolers are helping...
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
"The worst two weeks of my life for sure," says E. coli outbreak victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The CDC now says it has found a possible source of the E-Coli outbreak that has now sickened 37 people in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana. Investigators said many of those who got sick reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants. The CDC...
Organizations provide free back to school items during times of high inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students and families in Toledo and Sylvania picked up school supplies on Sunday at no cost. It was all thanks to two local organizations helping out families during a period of high inflation. Tashayla Bell and Chelsea Heath of the Finer Future Foundation were at Rogers...
sent-trib.com
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging works to help seniors facing high prescription prices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s been plenty of reaction to the prescription drug component of the Inflation Reduction Act. Ireatha Hollie, Director of Medical Education at the Area Office on Aging, said the drug prices could be negotiated in 2026. “The plan will allow 10 drug prices to be...
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
Camp Libbey receives enhancements to promote STEM for young girls
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Empower Her! That is what the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are doing at Camp Libbey in Defiance. Data shows only 28% of women hold careers in STEM. STEM includes fields relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said exposing...
Has the Stone Foltz hazing death case affected the way new BGSU students think about fraternities?
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students are moving back to campus at Bowling Green State University this week, just as two of the former BGSU fraternity brothers convicted in the 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz are sentenced. WTOL 11 headed to campus Wednesday to talk with arriving new students...
13abc.com
Tiffin dog gets her second wind with 3D printed plastic prosthetic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technology has helped change the world for people and pets. That includes a dog from Tiffin. They call her Tripod Tika and she’s a lot more mobile thanks to a custom-made device. In spite of only having three legs, Tika is a very active dog.
Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
Ohio Department of Agriculture to keep foxtail barley off 'noxious weed list'
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the foxtail barley situation that aired on July 28, 2022. In a letter to Perrysburg Mayor Thomas Mackin on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced they would not place foxtail barley on the noxious weed list.
West Toledo barbershop said 300 backpacks handed out in community giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of people were gathered outside of 1st Dibz Barber Shop Boutique on West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday to get backpacks and school supplies. The event was the first of a series dedicated to putting positive energy back into the community, barber Marcus Crawford said. “We...
Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
