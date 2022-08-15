ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week.

Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take place between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm. It should also be noted that Elk Garden distribution on 8/16/22 will be available to Mineral and Grant County residents only, and distribution on 8/18/22 will be available to Hampshire County residents only.

Below is this week’s Mobile Food Pantry schedule:

8/16/22: Mineral County at Elk Garden Fire Department (Mineral and Grant County residents only)

8/18/22: Hampshire County at Hope Christian Church (Hampshire residents only)

8/18/22: Barbour County at Barbour County Fairgrounds

8/19/22: Lewis County at Jackson’s Mill Airstrip

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.

Lootpress

WVDOT is hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors to work in the WVDOT Operations Division, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. Fill out your online application now through Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022,...
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

West Virginia Suffers Another Coal Mining Death

According to MetroNews, a coal miner died after suffering injuries in an Ohio County mine Wednesday. A statement from officials at Tunnel Ridge mine said the worker suffered fatal injuries at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment. The miner was brought to...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Dr. Stankus to Join WV Department of Ed Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31, 2022. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools. Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

America has enough coal to last for 1,000 years

The most important technological improvement in U.S. coal mining during the past 50 years was the application of long-wall mining, according to sources in the West Virginia Coal Industry. For long-walls, the average number of tons produced per shift rose near 2,000 tons during the recent five-decade period, officials said.
INDUSTRY
wchstv.com

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Frontier officials promise improvements are coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
