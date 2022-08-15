Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week.

Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take place between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm. It should also be noted that Elk Garden distribution on 8/16/22 will be available to Mineral and Grant County residents only, and distribution on 8/18/22 will be available to Hampshire County residents only.

Below is this week’s Mobile Food Pantry schedule:

8/16/22: Mineral County at Elk Garden Fire Department (Mineral and Grant County residents only)

8/18/22: Hampshire County at Hope Christian Church (Hampshire residents only)

8/18/22: Barbour County at Barbour County Fairgrounds

8/19/22: Lewis County at Jackson’s Mill Airstrip

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.