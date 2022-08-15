ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

myfoxzone.com

Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother

HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man stabbed in west Houston, HPD says; Search for 2 suspects underway

HOUSTON – A man was stabbed Friday afternoon in west Houston, according to Houston police. Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the shooting, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street. According to HPD, the witness who called police gave little information to officers before...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Third suspect arrested in deadly McDonald’s robbery from 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot to death outside north Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death after a disturbance in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Berry Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Teen shot twice in the back in southeast Houston could be paralyzed

HOUSTON – Police said a teenager was shot twice in the back early Thursday in southeast Houston, and authorities said he could be paralyzed. “What we’re hearing from the doctors is that he may be paralyzed so prayers for him,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said. “He’s a 15-year-old kid.”
HOUSTON, TX
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime
fox26houston.com

Houston teen shot: Police say video shows shooter kicking wounded boy

HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows someone shoot a 15-year-old boy in the back and then kick him a few times before running away, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Clearwood Street. According to police, the boy went to a gas...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening

ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Click2Houston.com

Did you see something? Say something! Who killed Chester Neal?

HOUSTON – Details are limited, but Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division want for anyone with knowledge about the death of Chester Neal to come forward. According to HPD, on May 15, Neal’s body was discovered in the 300 block of S. Jensen Dr. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reward offered: Do you know who killed David Beverly?

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for the death of David Beverly. Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. around 8:26 p.m. on June 20. Houston police have not...
HOUSTON, TX

