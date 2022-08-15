Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
myfoxzone.com
Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
Click2Houston.com
3rd suspect identified, wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man near Pearland, HPD says
HOUSTON – A third suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and injured another in June, according to the Houston Police Department. Javier Raul Contreras, 20, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. He is currently not in custody.
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston
The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man stabbed in west Houston, HPD says; Search for 2 suspects underway
HOUSTON – A man was stabbed Friday afternoon in west Houston, according to Houston police. Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the shooting, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street. According to HPD, the witness who called police gave little information to officers before...
cw39.com
Third suspect arrested in deadly McDonald’s robbery from 2021
HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
Click2Houston.com
Woman wanted in ambush killing in southeast Houston surrenders to police, HPD says
HOUSTON – The woman who was wanted in the shooting death of another woman in southeast Houston 10 days ago has turned herself in, according to police. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the death of Chante Wilson. According...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death outside north Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death after a disturbance in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Berry Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be...
Click2Houston.com
Police: Teen shot twice in the back in southeast Houston could be paralyzed
HOUSTON – Police said a teenager was shot twice in the back early Thursday in southeast Houston, and authorities said he could be paralyzed. “What we’re hearing from the doctors is that he may be paralyzed so prayers for him,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said. “He’s a 15-year-old kid.”
Click2Houston.com
Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month. On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive. Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: Fort Bend authorities announce ‘multiple’ arrests, say it’s connected to case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced “multiple” arrests in connection to the murder of two teen brothers who were shot and killed in December of 2020. A news conference will be held beginning at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will...
fox26houston.com
Houston teen shot: Police say video shows shooter kicking wounded boy
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows someone shoot a 15-year-old boy in the back and then kick him a few times before running away, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Clearwood Street. According to police, the boy went to a gas...
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
Port Arthur News
Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening
ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
Click2Houston.com
Did you see something? Say something! Who killed Chester Neal?
HOUSTON – Details are limited, but Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division want for anyone with knowledge about the death of Chester Neal to come forward. According to HPD, on May 15, Neal’s body was discovered in the 300 block of S. Jensen Dr. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect charged with several felonies after shooting at Houston police officers during arrest, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is facing several felony charges after firing a gun at officers following a robbery near the Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department. Ismel Jamal Birden, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Click2Houston.com
Employee shot several times inside Domino’s Pizza in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Domino’s Pizza employee was hospitalized after being shot several times during his shift, according to Sugar Land Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Domino’s Pizza, located in the 11900 Dairy Ashford Road....
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered: Do you know who killed David Beverly?
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for the death of David Beverly. Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. around 8:26 p.m. on June 20. Houston police have not...
fox26houston.com
Bodycam footage shows when officers shoot Missouri City officer-involved shooting suspect
HOUSTON - New body cam footage shows the moment Houston Police Department officers shot a suspect in the July 23 officer-involved shooting in Missouri City. HPD was one of the few agencies that responded to the area that night after Missouri City officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face moments before.
Police release new video they hope will help find out what happened to man missing since 2019
JACINTO CITY, Texas — Jacinto City police are releasing a new surveillance video in the case of a man who went missing on New Year's Eve in 2019. Mariano Medina-Funes was 36 at the time and his family told KHOU 11 News they are desperate for answers. “Devastating –...
