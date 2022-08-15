ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPD: Homeless man charged in death of man found in Texarkana home

By Emily Greer, Carolyn Roy
TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — Police say they have arrested a homeless man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside his Texarkana, Arkansas home Monday morning.

Thieves can use cell phones to see what’s inside your car, police warn

The body of 27-year-old Bonderick Nard Jr. was found inside the home in the 1600 block of Edwards Street at 8:05 a.m. by a neighbor. A small male child was also found inside the home. Police say the little boy appeared to be unharmed and he has since been taken into custody by family members.

Investigators spent the morning processing evidence and following up on leads before announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Vance Allen Brown Monday afternoon on a charge of capital murder. Police say Brown was arrested on the Texas side moments after the warrant was issued and taken to the Bi-State Jail to await extradition to Arkansas.

The capital murder charge means investigators believe Brown not only premeditated the murder, but committed it under one or more of the circumstances defined by state law that those convicted eligible for the death penalty.

Such circumstances include knowingly killing a police officer or fireman in the line of duty, or killing anyone during the commission of certain other felonies, including kidnapping, burglary, aggravated sexual assault, or arson.

Police have not said which factor is at play in this case.

Police are still asking anyone with any information or who was a witness to this crime to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867).

