Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
South Texas counties 'most at risk' for extreme heat by 2053
An “extreme heat belt” is expected to cover East and North Texas, as well as much of the middle of the U.S., by 2053 as temperatures continue to rise nationwide, a report from First Street Foundation shows. The extreme heat belt includes U.S. counties with at least one “extreme danger day,” or a day where the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more. While South Texas is not expected to be included in this zone, counties in the region are considered to be the "most at risk" for extreme weather changes by 2053, the report said.
sheltonherald.com
California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
sheltonherald.com
Harry Arora (opinion): Why I’m running for state treasurer
I am the Republican candidate for state treasurer, perhaps the most powerful sole fiduciary among all 50 states. Our state’s finances are in poor shape. We have $100 billion in debt and unfunded liabilities. The most recent report showed despite Connecticut’s relatively high wealth among earners, our pension debt is the eighth worst in the country, according to the CT Mirror.
sheltonherald.com
What's the best snack in Texas? Hint: It's only available at Buc-ee's
A recent report from Food & Wine researched American food culture across the country to determine the best snacks in each state. These snacks reign supreme in Texas and its neighboring states. Texas' top snacking food trends. The Food & Wine report mentioned the Lone Star State's great barbecue and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Some CT families with school children will get $258 on Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.
Some low-income Connecticut families with school children will receive payments this weekend of $258 for each child. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Friday the “one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit” will be paid out to families over the weekend. The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.
sheltonherald.com
Farmers' Almanac releases 2022-23 fall and winter forecasts for Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a stiflingly hot summer, Connecticut residents should brace for unusually cold winter, a new report says. According to the Farmers’ Almanac's 2022 fall weather outlook, the cold is expected to begin in the latter half of November and continue through the rest of 2022.
sheltonherald.com
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say
After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut woman dies after medical event at Maine beach, officials say
A Connecticut woman died after being rescued from a beach in Ogunquit, Maine, on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. The 62-year-old woman had what appeared to be a medical event while in the water when lifeguards and bystanders pulled her out. The lifeguard and emergency medical personnel tried to resuscitate the woman, but she did not survive, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
Comments / 0