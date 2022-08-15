An “extreme heat belt” is expected to cover East and North Texas, as well as much of the middle of the U.S., by 2053 as temperatures continue to rise nationwide, a report from First Street Foundation shows. The extreme heat belt includes U.S. counties with at least one “extreme danger day,” or a day where the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more. While South Texas is not expected to be included in this zone, counties in the region are considered to be the "most at risk" for extreme weather changes by 2053, the report said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO