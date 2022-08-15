Read full article on original website
Florence Festival of Books Draws Hundreds of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – For 11 years now, bibliophiles of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
newschoolbeer.com
Ninkasi Brewing veterans launch Arable Brewing in Eugene
The founders of Eugene, Oregon startup Arable Brewing are veterans in more ways than one. The project, originally intended for Veneta, OR 15 miles outside of Eugene, is from two Ninkasi Brewing longtime brewers/engineers who are both Navy veterans. They recently launched an investment campaign in collaboration with New York, NY based Republic, and are now partnering with one-of-a-kind, place-based crowdfunding program for Oregon startups, called RAINcap (RAIN Capital Access Program). The project was one of our Most Anticipated Upcoming New Oregon Breweries of 2021, and is now getting back on track with a projected late 2022 launch.
Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park
Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
Thesiuslaw News
‘We're all here to celebrate’
Aug. 16, 2022 — Florence drag queen Fanny Rugburn, aka Jason Wood, performed at Eugene Pride at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 13. Additionally, several students from Wood Vocal Studios took to the stage for their own songs. Fanny’s show included singing, the reading of “Our Rainbow” by Little Bee Books and a parade with flags flying.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
Trikweze Bridges gives flexibility to Oregon Ducks secondary
Trikweze Bridges was recruited to Oregon as a safety, but finding a fit for him on the field was initially a challenge. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds as a senior at Lanett (Ala.) High, Bridges led Alabama in interceptions. He got closer to 200 pounds in the fall of 2019, but appeared in just one game while redshirting.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
New Relic is the latest Oregon tech employer to cut jobs
Web services provider New Relic said Thursday it plans to eliminate 110 jobs, 90 of them in the U.S., to “focus its resources on top priorities.” It’s the latest in a string of layoffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. New Relic said it will record up to...
nbc16.com
Alek Skarlatos campaign tour "On Duty with Alek" begins in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day -- Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa hopes weight loss leads to more pass rush, havoc
EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
KCBY
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kezi.com
Crash causes power outages for hundreds near Oakway in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A car ran into a utility pole off Oakway Road and Cal Young Road Monday morning, causing about 400 customers to lose power, including some businesses in the Oakway center. The power came back on at about 11:50 a.m., but the outage put a dent in the...
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
kezi.com
Willamalane Park and Recreation offering incentives to new staff
EUGENE, Ore. -- Willamalane Park and Recreation District is looking for new applicants, and is offering incentives to entice new staffers. Open positions include youth program leaders and life guards. For child care employees, Willamalane is offering a $500 incentive. For lifeguards, there is a $200 hiring bonus and district-paid certifications. New hires aren’t the only staff getting rewarded, as current youth programming and lifeguard staff are also eligible to earn a $100 bonus for every 200 hours worked.
Will an offseason of change for Bo Nix culminate in him winning the starting QB job for Oregon Ducks?
It’s been an offseason of dramatic changes for Bo Nix. The former Auburn quarterback transferred to Oregon in January, spent the next several months getting acclimated to a new school and team while being over 2,500 miles away from home, family and his fiance. Nix got married in July, still managed to wedge some time in to work with private QB coaches and returned to Eugene with his wife, Izzy, to start their life together while he attempts to win the starting job during fall camp.
SMU’s president called Oregon’s Michael Schill in late July; neither they nor Pac-12 deny conference realignment was discussed
Is the Pony Express exploring a potential return to the West Coast?. Less than four weeks after the Pac-12′s presidents and chancellors authorized the conference to “explore all expansion options” in the wake of UCLA and USC departing for the Big Ten, the president of Southern Methodist University called University of Oregon president Michael Schill, according to documents obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
