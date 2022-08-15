The director of the Indiana University Public Policy Institute says a new grocery store under construction on the near northeast side of Indianapolis could have a lasting impact on a community that has not had a full-sized supermarket for several years. The Indy Fresh Market will be located adjacent to the new medical device manufacturing plant owned by Bloomington-based Cook Medical and operated by Goodwill Commercial Services. The market, along with the Cook facility, is part of the broader revitalization of the 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue area.

