NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO