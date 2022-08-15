ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed in west Houston, HPD says; Search for 2 suspects underway

HOUSTON – A man was stabbed Friday afternoon in west Houston, according to Houston police. Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the shooting, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street. According to HPD, the witness who called police gave little information to officers before...
Did you see something? Say something! Who killed Chester Neal?

HOUSTON – Details are limited, but Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division want for anyone with knowledge about the death of Chester Neal to come forward. According to HPD, on May 15, Neal’s body was discovered in the 300 block of S. Jensen Dr. Police...
Police: Teen shot twice in the back in southeast Houston could be paralyzed

HOUSTON – Police said a teenager was shot twice in the back early Thursday in southeast Houston, and authorities said he could be paralyzed. “What we’re hearing from the doctors is that he may be paralyzed so prayers for him,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said. “He’s a 15-year-old kid.”
3rd suspect charged in connection with death of 71-year-old woman who was robbed, run over at east Harris County restaurant

HOUSTON – A third suspect was arrested and charged Thursday night in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old woman at a McDonalds restaurant in east Harris County. Lawrence Earl Thomas, 40, is accused of intentionally causing the death of Martha Medina, 71, by hitting her with a vehicle, according to court documents.
Reward offered: Do you know who killed David Beverly?

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for the death of David Beverly. Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. around 8:26 p.m. on June 20. Houston police have not...
