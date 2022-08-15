Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri H
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Man stabbed in west Houston, HPD says; Search for 2 suspects underway
HOUSTON – A man was stabbed Friday afternoon in west Houston, according to Houston police. Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the shooting, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street. According to HPD, the witness who called police gave little information to officers before...
3rd suspect identified, wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man near Pearland, HPD says
HOUSTON – A third suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and injured another in June, according to the Houston Police Department. Javier Raul Contreras, 20, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. He is currently not in custody.
Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month. On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive. Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help...
WATCH LIVE: Fort Bend authorities announce ‘multiple’ arrests, say it’s connected to case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced “multiple” arrests in connection to the murder of two teen brothers who were shot and killed in December of 2020. A news conference will be held beginning at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will...
Bond set at $30K for man accused of striking deputy in face during welfare check at residence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after injuring a Precinct 4 deputy during an incident at a Harris County home. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Wincrest Falls Drive in reference to a welfare check.
Did you see something? Say something! Who killed Chester Neal?
HOUSTON – Details are limited, but Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division want for anyone with knowledge about the death of Chester Neal to come forward. According to HPD, on May 15, Neal’s body was discovered in the 300 block of S. Jensen Dr. Police...
Police: Teen shot twice in the back in southeast Houston could be paralyzed
HOUSTON – Police said a teenager was shot twice in the back early Thursday in southeast Houston, and authorities said he could be paralyzed. “What we’re hearing from the doctors is that he may be paralyzed so prayers for him,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said. “He’s a 15-year-old kid.”
Woman wanted in ambush killing in southeast Houston surrenders to police, HPD says
HOUSTON – The woman who was wanted in the shooting death of another woman in southeast Houston 10 days ago has turned herself in, according to police. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the death of Chante Wilson. According...
3rd suspect charged in connection with death of 71-year-old woman who was robbed, run over at east Harris County restaurant
HOUSTON – A third suspect was arrested and charged Thursday night in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old woman at a McDonalds restaurant in east Harris County. Lawrence Earl Thomas, 40, is accused of intentionally causing the death of Martha Medina, 71, by hitting her with a vehicle, according to court documents.
Robbery suspect charged with several felonies after shooting at Houston police officers during arrest, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is facing several felony charges after firing a gun at officers following a robbery near the Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department. Ismel Jamal Birden, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
WANTED: Woman on the run after ambushing, killing 21-year-old walking from SE Houston store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she walked from a southeast Houston convenience store on August 8. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault on a family member in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chante Wilson.
Employee shot several times inside Domino’s Pizza in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Domino’s Pizza employee was hospitalized after being shot several times during his shift, according to Sugar Land Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Domino’s Pizza, located in the 11900 Dairy Ashford Road....
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
Suspect accused of fatally shooting 8-year-old during drive-by in June arrested, charged: HCSO
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old during a drive-by in east Harris County in June has been arrested, deputies said. Denzel Perkins, 26, has been charged with felony murder in the deadly shooting of victim Paul Vasquez. He was booked into the Harris County Jail Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $200,000.
HPD officer involved in crash with suspected drunken driver in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a crash in southwest Houston early Thursday. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. in the 12800 block of South Post Oak Road at Allum Road. The officer’s vehicle was hit from behind by a suspected drunken driver and the officer...
Who killed Ignacio Zendejas? Police need help tracking down killer who gunned down man in late December
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are in need of any tips that could lead to the apprehension of the person who shot and killed a man just a few days shy of the new year. On December 27, 2021, at approximately 3...
Possible drug-related shooting at Pasadena apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
PASADENA, Texas – One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pasadena Blvd. around 12:09 p.m. Pasadena police responded to the scene and found...
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
Reward offered: Do you know who killed David Beverly?
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for the death of David Beverly. Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. around 8:26 p.m. on June 20. Houston police have not...
VIDEO: Suspect angry at clerk for not accepting counterfeit cash threatens retaliation from ‘Cholos’ gang before robbery, police say
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by threat. On July 31 at around 4:05 p.m., an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 5700 block of Alder. The man approached the counter and asked the...
