Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
KTAL
BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
KTAL
GPD seize hundreds of ecstasy pills in traffic stop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police arrested a Texas woman after they say officers found hundreds of ecstasy pills in her car Wednesday morning. Police stopped her car for allegedly running a stop sign. While searching the vehicle, officers discovered over 200 MDMA pills, approximately 12 grams of marijuana, and a firearm.
KTBS
Shreveport woman dead in single-vehicle crash in DeSoto
NEAR FRIERSON, La. -- A Shreveport woman died late and another person was injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish, troopers said Friday in a news release. The crash claimed the life of Tracey Shaver, 54, who was pronounced dead after being transported to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect Arrested in Louisiana Accused of Stealing Fuel from Employer and Selling it to Truck Drivers
Suspect Arrested in Louisiana Accused of Stealing Fuel from Employer and Selling it to Truck Drivers. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that detectives apprehended a 32-year-old male who was caught selling fuel stolen from his workplace. According to authorities, on Thursday, July 21, a...
KSLA
BCPD looking for runaway teen girl
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
redriverparishjournal.com
Two Coushatta men arrested on cruelty to a juvenile and other charges
Coushatta Police arrested two men August 5th and 7th on various charges including 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile. Larry James Rainey was arrested August 5th on charges of 2nd Degree cruelty to a juvenile, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and domestic abuse aggravated assault. His total bond was set at $20,000. The weekly arrest report indicated he had not posted bail as of last Friday.
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
RELATED PEOPLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in Grambling burglary
A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a Grambling residence and stole several items. Grambling Police responded to a Bowmans Place residence where the victim said he left home about 9:30 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When he returned several hours later, he found his door kicked off the hinges. The victim reported several items missing, including music CDs, a bag of medication, and a coffee can of coins.
KTAL
4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
Woman Arrested by CPSO After Keithville Stabbing
A 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister and then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide, New Video Evidence Released
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 17, 2022, that on July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue, engaging in what police think were narcotics transactions. Numerous shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) shortly after 9:57 p.m., striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once. Kemp had life-threatening injuries that he battled for months before dying as a result of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Texarkana restaurant hosts fundraiser for Bowie deputy shot while on duty
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Texarkana business is holding a fundraiser for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty during a manhunt for a homicide suspect in early August. On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to benefit Lt. Scott Lillis,...
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
KTBS
Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO seek missing man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Ruston man. 38-year-old James Price Tomlinson was last seen in the area of Highway 33 and Frazier Road just north of Ruston on August 11. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating him. Tomlinson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
Texas Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Firey Fatal Crash in Louisiana
Texas Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Firey Fatal Crash in Louisiana. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 16, 2022, that a Marshall, Texas man had been arrested after causing a fiery crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Louisiana in late May that killed a driver and injured two others.
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
KTBS
I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
Comments / 0