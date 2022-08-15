A 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister and then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.

