‘Welcome home’: Wiscasset-built schooner docks for second Schoonerfest
After sheltering in Boothbay Harbor in the wind and rain, the 1939 Wiscasset-built schooner When and If arrived in Wiscasset’s harbor to a cannon’s salute Thursday. The sky was gray and other than several Schoonerfest volunteers and some town staff helping set up, attendees onshore were few. “Welcome home,” Selectman and Schoonerfest Co-Admiral Terry Heller called out as the vessel neared. Still on its way was a new participant this year, the Tyrone, organizers said.
End of summer Open Mic at Inn Along the Way Aug. 27
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s, Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta, Maine. The sounds and spirit of summer’s end through music, song and spoken word will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Waterfront gets Hesper, Luther Little on phone; town may rent float to ship Virginia this winter
Thanks to selectmen’s OK Aug. 16 and an anonymous Wiscasset Schoonerfest donor, waterfront-goers can hold up their phones and see Hesper and Luther Little in the harbor where the two vessels succumbed years ago; and thanks to Maine’s First Ship (MFS), if selectmen approve, the Virginia, a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, will lay anchor in Wiscasset this winter.
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
‘The Art of Cork’
Join us for an art soirée at Villard Studios. The presentation by Philippe Villard, “Art of Cork,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come early for some light refreshments. When they are not on the Boothbay peninsula, the Philippe and Kim live...
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Poker Run This Weekend Starts in Portland and Ends With a Carnival in Naples
The first card is handed out at Big Moose Harley Davidson. I am so excited to hang out with my favorite motorcycle club, the Vacation Land V-Twin Cruisers. I am an adopted biker. I have the cut, just not the bike. If you have a bike, that's even better because,...
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale
My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1, I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
August 2022 Market Update
Though for-sale inventory remains low, home buyer interest persists across Maine. According to Maine Listings, 1,691 homes were sold statewide for the month of July, a decrease of 15.28 percent compared to July 2021. The median sales price (MSP) reached $354,000, an increase of 12.38 percent since this time last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
You Could Be The Next Owner Of This 100 Year Old Maine Theater
Belfast really is the quintessential coastal Maine town. Narrow winding streets, unique locally owned shops, an active ship building industry, and local characters. The town is like something out of a movie. And, even though the town is filled with unique homes and commercial buildings, there is one particular building...
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
