ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD responded Thursday evening around 8 p.m. to investigate a strong odor coming from the 2200 block of McKinney Road. Officers reportedly discovered a decomposing body in what appears to be a homeless camp. WFPD detectives believe the body is a known 43-year-old woman and it has been sent off for an autopsy.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
newschannel6now.com

New dedicated bike lanes coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase two of a bicycle-friendly initiative in Wichita Falls is underway. City staff members are once again adding more bike lanes to streets in Wichita Falls, but first they are working with cyclists to determine where the biggest need is. 38 miles of bike lanes...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new restaurant is coming to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. City officials said they are excited for what this restaurant will bring to those flying in and out of the Falls. The new restaurant is called Suga B’s. Owner and head chef Brandy Belk...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
okcfox.com

Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident

COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Oncor#The Red Cross
newschannel6now.com

Aspen is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

One injured in wreck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
newschannel6now.com

Power restored after Electra residents affected by outage

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Power has returned to residents in the north and east sides of Electra, according to city officials. The outage came after a pole that houses a transformer that feeds the city reportedly caught fire. City officials said the outage could have lasted for most of the...
ELECTRA, TX
newschannel6now.com

Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC. Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths, 219 cases and 317 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 19. Six Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County. Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy