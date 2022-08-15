Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
Family creates GoFundMe for house fire victims
A GoFundMe has been started for the victims of an early-morning house fire on Gerald Street Monday.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
newschannel6now.com
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD responded Thursday evening around 8 p.m. to investigate a strong odor coming from the 2200 block of McKinney Road. Officers reportedly discovered a decomposing body in what appears to be a homeless camp. WFPD detectives believe the body is a known 43-year-old woman and it has been sent off for an autopsy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
New dedicated bike lanes coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase two of a bicycle-friendly initiative in Wichita Falls is underway. City staff members are once again adding more bike lanes to streets in Wichita Falls, but first they are working with cyclists to determine where the biggest need is. 38 miles of bike lanes...
newschannel6now.com
Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.
newschannel6now.com
New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new restaurant is coming to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. City officials said they are excited for what this restaurant will bring to those flying in and out of the Falls. The new restaurant is called Suga B’s. Owner and head chef Brandy Belk...
okcfox.com
Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident
COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
Vernon woman identified in fatal Cotton County wreck
COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Devol early Thursday morning. Marysol Espinoza, 22, of Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 1:24 a.m. on August 18 on US-70 in Cotton County, Oklahoma. Espinoza was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang in the […]
newschannel6now.com
Aspen is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
newschannel6now.com
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crime of the week: Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down the person who fired a shot in the area of River Bend Nature Center before the gun’s bullet struck a toddler. It happened Thursday, August 11, around 4:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of 3rd Street. An 18-month-old boy was shot in the leg […]
newschannel6now.com
Power restored after Electra residents affected by outage
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Power has returned to residents in the north and east sides of Electra, according to city officials. The outage came after a pole that houses a transformer that feeds the city reportedly caught fire. City officials said the outage could have lasted for most of the...
newschannel6now.com
Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC. Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.
Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
Wichita Falls Municipal Court to close Friday
The Wichita Falls Municipal Court will be closed Friday, August 19. Here's where you can still access your basic information.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths, 219 cases and 317 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 19. Six Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
One identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County. Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck […]
Comments / 0