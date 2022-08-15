Read full article on original website
Related
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
$43M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $43,425,092 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 18Gyi5ja8a7k1Xxf4r7VdnmGyZWye6FnCx. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Are We In A Housing Recession? Yes But Not When It Comes To Prices, This Economist Says
Previously owned home sales fell 5.9% in July compared to June, and 20% from one year ago, entering the U.S housing markets into an official recession, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. The sales count decreased to a seasonally adjusted yearly pace of 4.81...
What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
Benzinga
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Sema4 Holdings Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofSema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or "the Company") SMFR SMFRW))) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
Passive Income Ideas For Portfolio Accounts: These 3 High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Payers Offer Potential Growth Opportunities
Looking for small cap and micro cap stocks offering solid dividend yields, with future growth potential. These three monthly paying dividend stocks are offering stable passive income for the rest of the year. High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock #1: Ellington Financial Inc EFC. Dividend Yield: 11.49%. Annual Dividend: $1.60. Frequency: Monthly.
This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 30%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 199.6% to close at $7.64 on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform. Hill International, Inc. HIL shares gained 60.3% to close at $2.79...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Estee Lauder Cos
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Estee Lauder Cos EL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Coinbase Could Shut Down Ethereum Staking Due To Regulatory Risks, CEO Says
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will likely opt to shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with OFAC’s requirements to censor the blockchain. While decentralization attempts to make Ethereum censorship-resistant, Coinbase is estimated to hold a 15% market share in ETH assets. Being that Coinbase owns such a large share, the company has the potential to assist in censorship of Ethereum’s base-layer protocol.
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Comments / 0