Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Reds' Joey Votto: Requires season-ending surgery
Votto will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto wasn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that will end his season. The 38-year-old struggled to get things going in 2022 and slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 31 runs over 91 games. Matt Reynolds should see increased playing time at first base until Mike Moustakas (calf) is cleared to return. It's not yet clear whether Votto is expected to be healthy in time for spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Misses out on two-start week
Syndergaard is now scheduled to make his next start Monday at home versus the Reds, after he had previously been lined up to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. For the second time this season, Syndergaard will...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
CBS Sports
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Designated for assignment
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday. Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch with a .193/.246/.281 line.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading for MRI
Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to...
CBS Sports
Royals' Brad Keller: Moving to bullpen
Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Keller will move to the bullpen, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Keller has served exclusively as a starter in the majors over the last four seasons but has struggled since the All-Star break in 2022. Over his five starts to begin the second half, he's posted an 8.76 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 24.2 innings. He had lined up to start Thursday's road matchup against the Rays, and the Royals haven't announced who will take his place in the rotation. However, Keller will attempt to sort things out as a relief option.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10, allows three homers
Heaney (1-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers. Heaney had a mixed performance. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in a start this season, and he backed that with 19 swinging strikes across 89 total pitches. On the other hand, Heaney also served up three home runs, despite entering the game having allowed only one long ball across 31 innings for the campaign. On the season, he owns a 1.77 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 35.2 frames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Huge game in win
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in a 8-2 victory Thursday over Boston. Reynolds launched a two-run homer in the first, singled and scored in the third and knocked another two-run shot in the fifth. He now has 20 homers on the season and four in his last four games. The 27-year-old has a .357/.455/.679 line with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He's four long balls away from matching his career-high set last season.
CBS Sports
Mets' R.J. Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 31-year-old had his contract selected by New York on Tuesday and made his season debut against Atlanta, and he was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs across 2.1 innings. Alvarez could return to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Reds' Buck Farmer: Placed on bereavement list
Farmer was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday. Farmer has been effective over five appearances since the start of August, picking up a win and a hold while striking out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings. However, he'll spend between three and seven days away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. The move makes room on the active roster for Art Warren (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Sent to minors
Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Beer was recalled by Arizona at the start of August but will return to the minors after going 4-for-30 in 11 games. Overall the 25-year-old has a .189/.278/.243 slash line with one home run and nine RBI in 126 plate appearances in the majors this season.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Wednesday
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets. D'Arnaud is getting a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout over the last two games. William Contreras will start behind the dish while Eddie Rosario serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Austin Brice: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Pirates designated Brice for assignment Wednesday. Brice's stay in the majors lasted just five days, with the right-hander giving up an earned run while striking out three over three innings between his two relief appearances. He was moved off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to clear a spot for right-hander Roansy Contreras, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Red Sox.
CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Dealing with back tightness
Rengifo was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Mariners with lower-back tightness, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, as Rengifo is expected to be ready to go for Friday's series opener at Detroit. The 25-year-old went 1-for-4 with an RBI double before exiting with the injury.
Comments / 0