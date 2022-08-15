Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
We Are OFK director explains the music game’s ‘big watch party energy’
If you’re someone who likes to keep up with what’s hot in the world of TV, 2022 is probably a nightmare. Between cable and streaming services, it feels like there’s 100 shows to binge at any given time, with various levels of time commitment attached to them. But is there room in your busy schedule for a narrative video game that mirrors the episodic nature of TV?
Digital Trends
Can House of the Dragon save the Game of Thrones franchise?
Game of Thrones was a revolution. The show once not-so-eloquently described as “tits and dragons” proved to be so much more, introducing a seemingly never-ending parade of compelling characters likely to die from one episode to the next. High production values and genuinely impressive CGI further contributed to the show skyrocketing into the apex of pop culture, but Thrones‘ secret weapon was always the writing.
Digital Trends
In the MCU, Marvel’s most important stories are in its Disney+ shows
At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the entertainment juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. The premiere of a new MCU movie is now a global event, with a long list of box-office records metaphorically incinerated by the ticket-buying crowds that turn out for each installment of the biggest film franchise in Hollywood’s history.
Digital Trends
The Addams Family sends Wednesday to Nevermore in Netflix’s new teaser
It’s been 23 years since The Addams Family had their own live-action TV show. However, Netflix is putting the spotlight on a single member of the family in its upcoming series, Wednesday. Yes, it’s true: America’s favorite Goth girl is going solo. But if the first teaser trailer for Wednesday is any indication, Wednesday Addams hasn’t lost her edge. Just ask the local high school swimming team who dared to harass her brother. Wednesday’s response to their cruelty involves trapping the swimmers in a pool with hungry piranhas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Everything you need to know before watching HBO’s House of the Dragon
It’s been a long time since audiences felt the excitement of Sunday nights being Game of Thrones night, eagerly anticipating what dramatic revelations would unfold, and this week’s premiere of House of the Dragon will finally break that 3-year streak of silence. This prequel series is the first endeavor in a massive 5-year contract by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin penned with HBO last spring, and as the title promises, will be putting the main spotlight on House Targaryen, which Daenerys (and Jon Snow) eventually descended from.
‘Bad Sisters’ Review: Sharon Horgan’s Murder Mystery Is a Sharp Family Story Spread a Little Thin
The thing that makes “Bad Sisters” so tricky is that the Garvey family alone could fuel multiple seasons. The collection of sisters at the heart of the newest Apple TV+ drama are all distinct women with their own lives, bound by more than just hatred for a loathsome man. The opening hour of “Bad Sisters” introduces us to them all in clear, efficient fashion. There’s Eva (Sharon Horgan), the confident businesswoman who’s served as the mother figure to the rest since the death of their parents. Ursula (Eva Birthistle) is raising her own kids while juggling a hospital job and various...
Digital Trends
MultiVersus was July’s bestselling game despite being free-to-play
Free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus was July 2022’s bestselling game in the United States, as revealed by market research company The NPD Group. Although the game is free, its optional, paid Founder’s Packs “fit into the full game sale bucket,” according to NPD’s Mat Piscatella. This is noteworthy since NPD tracks dollar sales, not the number of copies sold.
Digital Trends
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 features an unreleased game by Sonic legend Takashi Iizuka
Sega has revealed all 60 of the games that will be featured on the upcoming Sega Genesis Mini 2. Most notably, it announced that the new mini console will have two previously unreleased games: Devi & Pii and Star Mobile. Devi & Pii was created by Takashi Iizuka in 1993...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Glorious is a horror movie set in a public bathroom, and its director is OK if you call her weird
In a world where franchises and IP dominate Hollywood, Glorious is about to inject some much-needed originality into the community. Directed by Rebekah McKendry, Glorious is a Lovecraftian horror film that predominantly takes place in a public restroom. When Wes (Ryan Kwanten), a depressed and heartbroken individual, finds himself inside a bathroom after a night of drinking, a godlike voice (J.K. Simmons) in the other stall begins to converse with him about his mistakes and regrets. The voice traps Wes inside the bathroom and demands a sacrifice through the glory hole in the stall or else he will face cataclysmic consequences.
Digital Trends
Dead Island 2 leaks on Amazon with a February release date
An Amazon listing for Dead Island 2 has been leaked, providing details about the long-awaited sequel. The release date noted on the listing is February 3, 2023. The listing also confirms that it will launch on at least PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox platforms. According to the listing, Dead...
Digital Trends
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a birthday treat, but online play spoils the party
Kirby is having quite the year. The pink puffball’s 30th anniversary has been one to remember thanks to the exceptional Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That would have been enough of a gift for fans, but Nintendo threw one last birthday bash in the form of Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $15.
Digital Trends
Look Both Ways review: another forgettable Netflix original
It’s difficult these days to think that there used to be a time, very recently in fact, when it felt like Netflix was going to save the kind of midbudget rom-coms that Hollywood’s current, franchise-obsessed era has otherwise erased. But once upon a time (i.e., 2018 and 2019), films like Set It Up, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Always Be My Maybe had seemingly everyone convinced that Netflix was going to deliver the long-awaited wave of new rom-com classics that the entertainment industry’s other major studios were choosing not to produce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
How to quickly gain followers in Cult of the Lamb
Adding new followers to your cult is a core aspect of Cult of the Lamb. Not only do followers help you grow stronger and assist with your camp but they’re also tied directly to your progress in the main story. But if you’ve had a few die of old age (or you got a bit too excited after learning about sacrificial offerings), you’re probably looking for a quick way to bolster your follower count. Whether you’re just getting started or are gearing up for endgame, here are a few ways to quickly gain followers in Cult of the Lamb.
Comments / 0