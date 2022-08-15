NASCAR: Kyle Busch Says He ‘Got Chastained’ During Federated Auto Parts 400

While he’s in the playoff picture, Kyle Busch has not had a great go of things lately in the NASCAR Cup Series – and Sunday was more of the same. It isn’t that the No. 18 has been having horrible races as of late – there have been some clunkers – but it’s about opportunities. They haven’t been able to capitalize on those chances and have had some bad luck thrown their way as well.

For Busch, none of that really matters. Just winning does. Now, after Kevin Harvick went back-to-back with a win at Richmond, Busch isn’t the only active driver with 60 wins in the Cup Series. This season may have a lot of youth injected into it, but make no mistake about these veterans.

Kyle Busch vs. Ross Chastain

As for Busch and his problems at Richmond on Sunday, he was quick to point out one driver in particular: Ross Chastain.

“I mean, we were looking okay and in a good spot, just coming up through there and working our way methodically through the field with our M&M’s Toyota Camry,” Busch explained to NBC Sports after the race .

“We got Chastained this week, we were his victim this week. That didn’t hurt us too bad, we started back in a decent spot, but then the next spin I think was Christopher [Bell]. That allowed the guys that were around us that we were kinda racing, some of our team guys, to come get tires, and then they had 10 fresher laps on tires than us the whole rest of the day.”

So, is this an admission that Chastain has been turned into a verb among the Cup Series roster? It sure seems like it. While the No. 1 driver has had a great season, he’s made enemies. He drives hard, fast, and at times is a little reckless. That’s not gone over well with some of the other drivers.

We all know about Chastain’s issues with Denny Hamlin . If he’s sparking another rivalry among the Joe Gibbs Racing team, things could get rough on the track.

Candyman Lands First Top-10 in Over Two Months

If you are Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team, then there is some positive momentum from Richmond. That was the first top-10 finish for the Candyman since June 5 at Gateway when he finished second to Joey Logano. Yeah, it’s been a while.

So, heading into Watkins Glen, maybe you have a little more confidence. While Busch isn’t a road course ace by any means, he has so much experience. You can never count him out. If he comes out with another finish within the top-10, I think he’ll take that going into the regular season finale at Daytona.

The season is winding down, there are two races for drivers to make a big move ahead of the postseason. Who is it going to be that makes the big surprise?

