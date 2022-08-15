ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

Week of districts' first day of classes wraps up with Ogden Schools

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Though Friday is typically the end of the school week, for more than 10,000 Utah students, it's the first day of the school year. Kids in the Ogden School District returned to the classroom on Aug. 19 with newly-built schools and access to a new online system designed to help them -- and their parents -- stay better engaged in the educational process.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

6 church buildings vandalized in Sandy, another broken into in Orem

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Six church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight Monday. Last Thursday, a meeting house was vandalized, including a break-in at a church in Orem. In Sandy, the vandalism was on building exteriors in the form of graffiti. “It seems very targeted,” said Sgt. […]
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Swimmer hospitalized after near-drowning at South Jordan gym

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man swimming at a gym in South Jordan has been taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident. Officer Wenner with South Jordan Police Department said they were first notified of a possible drowning at the Life Time Fitness at 10996 South River Front Parkway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
LOGAN, UT
NASA

Fireball lights up the sky over Salt Lake City

A bright meteor flew through the skies over northern Utah on Saturday morning, later raining down meteorites over the Great Salt Lake. Residents of the Salt Lake City area were startled by loud booms at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Eyewitnesses saw a fireball in the sky, 16 times brighter than the full Moon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Loud 'boom' heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
KUTV

Mountain-goers asked to look out for evidence in West Valley City homicide case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Those visiting Utah's mountains have been asked by West Valley City police to keep an eye out for evidence in a homicide case. They said it is suspected that Maren Carlson, who was 99 when she went missing in November 2021, was murdered by her grandson and her body was potentially disposed around the Kamas area in Summit County.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

71-year-old motorcyclist dies in overnight crash on Trappers Loop

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist dies late Tuesday night after apparently hitting a guardrail on state Route 167 and plummeting down a steep embankment, according to authorities. It's the latest in more than 1,100 motorcycle crashes that have happened in Utah this year, and it's the 42nd...
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT

