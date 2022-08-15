ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

North West Told A Screaming Crowd Of Fans To Shush And People Are So Sad For Her Total Lack Of A Normal Life

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkvZm_0hHtrbJw00

Last month, Kim Kardashian sparked backlash when she made light of her 9-year-old daughter North’s obvious discomfort at being in the public eye.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

North had been sitting on the front row for Jean Paul Gaultier’s show at Paris Fashion Week, alongside her famous mom and Anna Wintour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNJ3m_0hHtrbJw00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Clearly unhappy with the media attention that she was getting, the little girl held up a handwritten sign to the paparazzi that read: “Stop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhfgZ_0hHtrbJw00
Twitter: @KimKardashian

A video of the moment gained traction online, and Kim reposted it to her social media page.

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣

@KimKardashian 01:09 AM - 08 Jul 2022

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show,” she wrote at the time.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

But Kim was met with criticism from her followers, with many questioning why she wasn’t taking her young daughter’s discomfort more seriously.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

“If you know she don’t like the pics then why bring her to the FRONT ROW???” one person asked.

@KimKardashian If you know she don’t like the pics then why bring her to the FRONT ROW???

@COSIGN_PD 01:45 AM - 08 Jul 2022

The backlash grew as others pointed out that, just days earlier, North had confronted the paparazzi directly while walking in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWSdi_0hHtrbJw00
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

“Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” the clearly fed-up child asked the photographers, who continued to snap a ton of pictures as one yelled back: “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North!”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Kim was called out for seemingly pushing her daughter into the spotlight against her wishes, and some questioned why she’d even allowed North to walk ahead of her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cy9w_0hHtrbJw00
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

This was just the latest instance of North expressing how uncomfortable she is with being in the public eye, which first began in 2015 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An7Q9_0hHtrbJw00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for adidas

When she was just 2 years old, North famously yelled: “No pictures!” at a swarm of waiting photographers, and it’s been more of the same ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aqle_0hHtrbJw00
Raymond Hall / GC Images

North is the oldest of four children. Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, are also mom and dad to 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

And a resurfaced video that was captured when Kim took her daughters to American Dream last month seems to suggest that Chicago is just as uncomfortable with the attention as her big sister.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

The clip was first posted by TikTok user @ eddiesonnys123 last month, but garnered renewed attention recently after it was reposted by another account.

@eddiesonnys123

#kimkardashian #fyp #americandreammall

♬ original sound - eddiesonnys123

In the clip, Kim, Chicago, and North are walking out of the store Lush, and there is a swarm of screaming fans being held back by security guards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hz4fy_0hHtrbJw00
tiktok.com

North is a little bit ahead of the others, and looks unimpressed as she holds her finger to her mouth and tells the crowd to shush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTgyF_0hHtrbJw00
tiktok.com

Kim is holding onto Chicago’s hand, and at one point the person filming rotates the camera to show just how big the waiting crowd is, with people even watching the commotion from the floors above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221rds_0hHtrbJw00
tiktok.com

As the fans continue to scream and yell “I love you” to the family, Kim waves and gets into a waiting golf buggy, with Chicago then placed onto her lap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeQHV_0hHtrbJw00
tiktok.com

The crowd then began to shout for Chicago’s attention to tell her how cute she is, but she doesn’t look happy as she leans into her mom, unsmiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjREW_0hHtrbJw00
tiktok.com

While some people viewing the TikTok focused on North’s behavior in the video and called her “iconic” for channeling her dad’s no-nonsense energy, others pointed out that this was actually no laughing matter.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

In fact, many commented to say that Chicago looked “scared” and shared their sadness for the kids’ lack of normality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoMMt_0hHtrbJw00
tiktok.com

“I can’t even imagine how terrifying that would be to her younger children,” one person wrote. Another added: “The baby is so scared.”

TikTok
TikTok

One more asked: “Ummmm North told y’all to be quiet, why y’all still screaming??” Someone else said: “This is actually such a sad life, I could imagine being this famous would get old and you just wanna be a normal person.”

TikTok
TikTok

“That’s so scary for her children,” another wrote. A fellow user echoed: “Chi looks scared omg I would too w/ all the screaming.”

TikTok
TikTok

One person remarked: “I feel so bad that they’ll never have a normal life. Must be so much pressure. Money isn’t everything people.” Someone else agreed: “They look sad, this is too much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvC47_0hHtrbJw00
TikTok
TikTok

“It’s so sad to see this for little kids so many people just screaming at them,” another person added. And one more concluded: “Nothing in this world would make me live that kind of life.”

TikTok
TikTok

Kim previously revealed that she and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, regularly talk to their kids about their fame in a bid to explain the commotion everywhere that they go.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019, the star said: “Kourtney and I have sat our kids down and had little conversations with them, and as they get older we’ll continue to have that conversation and just explain it to them.”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Kourtney’s oldest child, 12-year-old Mason, has entirely stepped back from the spotlight in recent years, with Kourtney respecting his wishes to not be posted on social media or feature too much in their family reality show, The Kardashians .

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Critics have pointed out that this, and the way other celebrities vehemently maintain their children’s privacy, proves that it can be done, as they criticized Kim for keeping her own kids in the public eye.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

“Mason (Kourtney’s son) told his mom that he didn’t want to be in the public eye and she respected that and doesn’t even let them film him for the show. Kim could do the same but chooses not to,” one person wrote in response to North’s Fashion Week moment.

@shestoohot_ @Bisexual_titty @Lisa01574579 @haltercroptop Mason (Kourtneys son) told his mom that he didn’t want to be in the public eye and she respected that and doesn’t even let them film him for the show. Kim could do the same but chooses not to.

@bmillerrr 12:50 AM - 09 Jul 2022

“I mean if Beyoncé, Micheal Jackson, Kristen Bell, Pink, Brenda Song, and many other celebrities are able to shield and protect their children from paps why can't Kim,” another agreed. “She has the resources and connections that if she wanted to take North to a private show w/o paps she could.”

@shestoohot_ @Lisa01574579 @haltercroptop I mean if Beyoncé, Micheal Jackson, Kristen Bell, Pink, Brenda Song, and many other celebrities are able to shield and protect their children from paps why can't Kim. She has the resources and connections that if she wanted to take North to a private show w/o paps she could js.

@Bisexual_titty 12:14 AM - 09 Jul 2022

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Song
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#So Sad#Scream#Kimkardashian
RadarOnline

Taylor Swift Hides Her Face As She Steps Off Private Jet Before Being Named One Of Worst Celebrity Climate Offenders

Going incognito! Taylor Swift covered herself in an umbrella as she stepped off her private jet before topping the list of worst celebrity CO2 emissions, Radar has learned.New photos showed the Bad Blood singer deplaning in Los Angeles, California, after arriving back from London on July 5. She landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport.Swift aimed to go unnoticed in portraits published by Daily Mail after attending the funeral of boyfriend Joe Alwyn's great uncle. She could be seen getting back on the ground where SUVs awaited the performer and her entourage. While focus has been on Kylie Jenner amid "climate criminal"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True

Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos

Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Everything About Kourtney Kardashian's Bubblegum Pink Trench Coat Screams Barbiecore

As far as impromptu Kar-Jenner photoshoots go, truly no location is off-limits. As long as the sisters are wearing an Instagram-worthy outfit (and let's be honest, when aren't they?), you can trust a DIY photoshoot — or a real one! — isn't too far behind. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian just shared a dump of photos showing off one very Barbie girl outfit in the furthest thing from a Barbie world setting: the men's bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy