ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents

It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
1390 Granite City Sports

Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”

I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
ROSEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

These 2 Are the Worst Coaches in Minnesota Sports History [OPINION]

Minnesota sports teams have had some bad coaches and general managers in their history whether it be the Timberwolves, Vikings, Twins, Wild or University of Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. Jim explains that former Gopher head football coach Tim Brewster and former Timberwolves head coach Kurt Rambis are the worst 2 coaches in Minnesota sports history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foley High School#Foley Falcons#The Foley High School Gym
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Lake Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Harvest Slot Relaxed

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is relaxing the harvest slot for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs this fall. The DNR previously announced in March that a one-fish limit of between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches would resume on September 1st. But, lower than expected catch rates and a smaller summer harvest are allowing the DNR to make the slot one fish between 20-23 inches or one longer than 26 inches.
GARRISON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre

I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy