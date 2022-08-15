ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

Just say-n
3d ago

Portland Oregon?... Ted Wheeler? mayor? Voted and supported defunding our only protections? Case closed !

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Portland’s 58th Homicide of 2022 In Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The suspects involved had already left the scene. They have not made an arrest. This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County

DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portsmouth#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Police Shoot At Wanted Man Who Reportedly Pointed Gun At Officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man wanted on several federal and state warrants was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at officers and they fired their weapons. 49-year-old Robert Connelly was found at Southeast 82nd and Lambert around 8:00 on Tuesday night. After a standoff, Connelly surrendered. He...
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Kidnapper Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who at knifepoint kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says 61-year-old James Cooley of Rainier was sentenced Monday...
ILWACO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy