therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Coming Together
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) The hard work continues under the hot Mississippi sun for the Ole Miss football team during 2022 fall camp. For head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff, the evaluation period is beginning to wind down as the season draws ever nearer. Kiffin, linebacker Troy Brown...
wtva.com
Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead
MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
therebelwalk.com
A Visit with Ole Miss’ Yolett McPhee-McCuin: An Exciting Coach and Exceptional Person
OXFORD, Miss. — Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin came to Ole Miss in 2018 and has since made quite a name for herself, not only as a winner who has turned around the Rebels’ women’s basketball program, but also as a motivational coach with a heart for her family, faith, and making the world a better place to live.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Rush and Cover
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Now less than a week removed from the start of classes, the Ole Miss football team continues to squeeze every drop of progress they can from each practice. As the season draws near, the hope is that the new-look Rebel squad will coagulate as well as they did a year ago.
Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
South Reporter
Experienced Blue Devils look for big season
Ashland Blue Devils are bringing a team with experience this year. “Ashland’s experienced team returns this year except for two seniors,” said Coach Christopher Suggs. “The team looks to bounce back stronger after a rough 2021 season.”. Coach Suggs said he wants to build his team nucleus.
DeSoto Times Today
Mississippi Economic Council charts bold course for securing Mississippi’s future
Mississippi needs to do a better job selling itself to young professionals as a desirable place to live and work and developing a better, more educated workforce in order to boost the state’s economy. That’s the number one issue state economic development leaders discovered while traveling the state seeking...
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
WAPT
Mississippi Wing Stop franchise owner fined for labor law violations
JACKSON, Miss. — The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi faces fines and was ordered to pay back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found several violations. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven operates Wing Stop locations in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Starkville, Olive Branch and Oxford....
Jackson Free Press
Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
wtva.com
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported. The congregation was founded in...
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
panolian.com
Board approves Mayor’s sign request
Digital billboards on I-55 and Hwy. 6 will promote Batesville. With recession worries and rising cost for goods and services, Batesville aldermen have been wary of new spending while working on the upcoming fiscal year budget. But, they have found room in the numbers to fund a request by Mayor Hal Ferrell to purchase a digital billboard to promote the city to interstate highway traffic.
Mississippi restaurants ordered to pay back wages for federal labor violations
A Mississippi franchise operator of five chain chicken wing restaurants was illegally deducting money from workers’ wages and violated child labor regulations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven, which is owned by the family of rapper Rick Ross, was ordered to pay...
wtva.com
Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
