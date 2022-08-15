ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Coming Together

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) The hard work continues under the hot Mississippi sun for the Ole Miss football team during 2022 fall camp. For head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff, the evaluation period is beginning to wind down as the season draws ever nearer. Kiffin, linebacker Troy Brown...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead

MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Rush and Cover

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Now less than a week removed from the start of classes, the Ole Miss football team continues to squeeze every drop of progress they can from each practice. As the season draws near, the hope is that the new-look Rebel squad will coagulate as well as they did a year ago.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
South Reporter

Experienced Blue Devils look for big season

Ashland Blue Devils are bringing a team with experience this year. “Ashland’s experienced team returns this year except for two seniors,” said Coach Christopher Suggs. “The team looks to bounce back stronger after a rough 2021 season.”. Coach Suggs said he wants to build his team nucleus.
ASHLAND, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
NEW ALBANY, MS
WAPT

Mississippi Wing Stop franchise owner fined for labor law violations

JACKSON, Miss. — The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi faces fines and was ordered to pay back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found several violations. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven operates Wing Stop locations in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Starkville, Olive Branch and Oxford....
STARKVILLE, MS
Jackson Free Press

Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
HOUSTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Board approves Mayor’s sign request

Digital billboards on I-55 and Hwy. 6 will promote Batesville. With recession worries and rising cost for goods and services, Batesville aldermen have been wary of new spending while working on the upcoming fiscal year budget. But, they have found room in the numbers to fund a request by Mayor Hal Ferrell to purchase a digital billboard to promote the city to interstate highway traffic.
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
HOUSTON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

