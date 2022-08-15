Read full article on original website
Salina man arrested after high-speed chase early Thursday
A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early this morning. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Campaign to decrease number of impaired drivers begins Saturday
The Saline County Sheriff's Office, Salina Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol are joining law enforcement agencies across the state to help decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways. The You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign begins Saturday and runs through Sept. 5. According...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
Salina man arrested on warrants, requested drug charges after stop
A traffic stop late Wednesday night in north Salina resulted in the arrest of a passenger who had active warrants and allegedly had a bag of marijuana in his pants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a 1997 Dodge Ram with an expired license plate traveling southbound in the 300 block of N. 12th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and another officer arrived with K-9 Tyrann to assist.
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Former Hutchinson police officer arrested on suspicion of rape
Police Chief Jeff Hooper announced that Todd W. Allen, 51, a former Hutchinson police officer, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday.
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
Wamego police seek help finding two runaway juveniles
WAMEGO - The Wamego Police Department today released the following information about two runaway juveniles, one of whom has a Salina connection. The Wamego Police Department had previously asked the public's assistance on Monday to locate Trinity, a 15-year-old female, who ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas, on August 12, 2022. Trinity is 5'02" 130 pounds, and when last seen had red and black hair. She may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley, or Junction City area.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
Salina man arrested in connection to stolen electric bike, trailer
A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly stole an electric bicycle and bike trailer that were parked at a store near downtown Sunday morning. A 61-year-old Salina man told police that he had parked his electrically-modified silver Mongoose bicycle with bike trailer outside DG Market, 511 E. Iron, and went inside to shop at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When the man walked out of the store, he discovered the bike and trailer missing.
Man threatens woman after running into light pole, dumping booze at 9 a.m.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials say a man threatened a woman after he ran into a light pole and dumped out the booze from his car at 9 in the morning. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridges Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
🎥: One person transported via LifeStar after motorcycle rear-ends car on K-18
The Riley County Police Department has released additional details on this crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound Fort Riley Blvd near the 56th street exit ramp and Manhattan Regional Airport. Around 2:45 pm, a westbound motorcycle rear-ended a westbound...
Owner's forethought helps Saline County deputies find 3 stolen vehicles
The forethought of an Arkansas man helped Saline County Sheriff's deputies solve three stolen vehicle cases Friday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Ark., was traveling through Saline County on Interstate 70 Aug. 3 when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup broke down near the Hedville exit. The pickup was valued at $35,000.
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six
The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
Part of Eighth Street to be closed Friday for resurfacing work
On Friday, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., are scheduled to resurface Eighth Street from W. Prescott Avenue to W. Ash Street, weather permitting. The street will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Occupants of properties adjacent to the street will be provided sufficient notice of the closure and special requests will be accommodated.
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
