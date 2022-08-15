WAMEGO - The Wamego Police Department today released the following information about two runaway juveniles, one of whom has a Salina connection. The Wamego Police Department had previously asked the public's assistance on Monday to locate Trinity, a 15-year-old female, who ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas, on August 12, 2022. Trinity is 5'02" 130 pounds, and when last seen had red and black hair. She may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley, or Junction City area.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO