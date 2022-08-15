ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN

Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT

Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network

OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun

BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Local Police Departments Seeing Historic Number of CCW, Gun Permit Applications [EXCLUSIVE]

In response to the recent supreme court ruling, gun-owners and hopeful gun-owners have been flocking to their police departments to obtain permits. While the process for a gun purchase permit – which excludes carrying – remains the same, the CCW (carry) process became simpler, as the justifiable need is no longer necessary. The move has prompted many residents to apply for a gun permit, and many existing gun-owners to apply for a carry permit.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER

A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
HAZLET, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI

Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

