MONMOUTH COUNTY: CRIME STOPPERS WILL PAY IF YOU HAVE INFO LEADING TO ARREST AND PROSECUTION OF THIS TRAGIC MURDER
Did you know you can get PAID for calling in or texting an anonymous tip? Do you have any information about Billy Karecki? Submit a tip with our P3 App. Learn more at https://www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com/
HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN
Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT
Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network
OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun
TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS
Thousands in Cash and Jewelry Stolen in Toms River Home Burglary [PHOTOS]
An investigation is underway after a thief, or thieves, made off with thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a Toms River home. Officers from the Toms River Police Department, as well as the Sheriff’s Office were seen at the home this evening photographing the scene. Authorities tell...
Local Police Departments Seeing Historic Number of CCW, Gun Permit Applications [EXCLUSIVE]
In response to the recent supreme court ruling, gun-owners and hopeful gun-owners have been flocking to their police departments to obtain permits. While the process for a gun purchase permit – which excludes carrying – remains the same, the CCW (carry) process became simpler, as the justifiable need is no longer necessary. The move has prompted many residents to apply for a gun permit, and many existing gun-owners to apply for a carry permit.
KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Morris County Burglary Suspect
Know him? Police are hoping to identify a suspect wanted for burglary in Morris County. The suspect — pictured above — committed a burglary in Morris Township during the nighttime hours, police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16. Additional details about the incident were not released.
Lakewood man sentenced to six years in prison for drugs and weapons charges
PLOT TWIST: Attendant Helped Plot Gas Station Robbery Off Garden State Parkway, Feds Charge
Federal authorities charged a gas station attendant with planning the robbery of a recently-opened QuickChek where he worked just off the Garden State Parkway. An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Newark accuses Tyrone Crutchfield-Davis, 27, of Linden of plotting the Dec. 15, 2019 holdup on North Avenue at Exit 137 in Cranford with three associates.
TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS
The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
Man Arrested For Killing Father
HAZLET – A man has been arrested and criminally charged after breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, resulting in one death, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in connection with the death of Nikoi Kotey, 77, as well as injuring a 67-year-old female.
Dangerous Ocean County Intersection To Get Traffic Light
MANCHESTER – The county will be upgrading a blinking light into a regular traffic light at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park. “We have needed this for some time now,” Mayor Robert Hudak told the public at a recent Township Council meeting. He...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI
Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
Middletown Swears in First Group of Special Law Enforcement Officers to Serve in Public Schools
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At the Monday, August 15 th Township Committee meeting, Mayor Tony Perry swore in the first group of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEOs) who will serve as armed officers in the Middletown Township Public School District’s 16 schools beginning in September. In swift...
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
Newark Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has released a photo of a suspect wanted...
