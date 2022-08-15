ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Clones Herself in New ‘Her’ Music Video: Watch

By Kyle Denis
 4 days ago

The Traumazine train isn’t stopping anytime soon! Megan Thee Stallion released her sophomore studio album, Traumazine , on Aug. 12, just one day after officially announcing the project on her social media channels. And on Monday (Aug. 15), the Grammy-winning superstar has released the music video for “Her,” one of the earliest fan favorites from the new album.

Helmed by Grammy-nominated director Colin Tilley, the “Her” music video finds Megan delivering statuesque poses and vogue-ball inspired choreography against a black-and-white palette. The relatively minimalist video also features multiple clones of Megan, as well as a troupe of leotard-clad backup dancers in blunt blonde bobs.

In a number of stunning looks ranging from a floor-length skin-tight black gown to a snakeskin bodysuit, the “Her” music video continues Megan’s penchant for blending fashion and choreography in her visuals.

Tilley and the “Pressurelicious” rapper have collaborated on a number of music videos including “WAP,” which took home video of the year honors at the 2021 BET Awards, “Body,” “Don’t Stop” (with Young Thug ), and the DaBaby -featuring “Cry Baby.”

“Her” follows “Plan B” and the Dua Lipa -assisted “Sweetest Pie” as the third official music video from Megan’s Traumazine era. The new album is Megan’s first studio album since her blockbuster debut Good News .

Megan Thee Stallion has earned four top 10 titles on the Billboard 200 including Good News (No. 2), Something for Thee Hotties (No. 5), Suga (No. 7), and Fever (No. 10). Over on the Billboard Hot 100 , the Houston rapper has scored three top 10 singles, including the No. 1 hits “Savage” (with Beyoncé ) and “WAP” (with Cardi B ).

Watch the “Her” music video below:

