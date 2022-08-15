Read full article on original website
Collapsed culvert in Kanawha County still causing unwanted lake
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An unwanted lake has popped up along Greenbrier Street, and residents are not happy about it. “We just need to get this fixed,” said Lisa Teel, daughter of Joyce Evans. It has been three days since Monday’s storm, and Teel’s mom, Joyce Evans, still has an inch of rainwater in […]
Metro News
Clean-up efforts continue in Kanawha and Fayette counties in wake of flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in Kanawha and Fayette counties continued assessing damage from Monday’s flood on Wednesday as residents and crews resumed cleaning up debris. A state of emergency remains in effect for Kanawha and Fayette counties. More than 100 homes were affected by the high water, which...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Metro News
Kanawha County school becomes community hub for flood supplies
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A school along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County is preparing to welcome students back next week while also helping families impacted by Monday’s flash flooding. The cafeteria at Mary Ingles Elementary School has been turned into a community hub of food, clothes, diapers, backpacks...
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
Metro News
Road, bridge damage in Kanawha, Fayette counties likely to exceed $1 million
CANNELTON HOLLOW, W.Va. — It appears damage to state-maintained roads and bridges in Monday’s flash flood in Kanawha and Fayette counties will total more than $1 million. State Division of Highways District 9 Engineer Jim Moore said Wednesday the damage is approaching that mark in Fayette County alone.
WSAZ
Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
Metro News
Fayette County residents face days of clean-up following flash flooding
CANNELTON HOLLOW, W.Va. — Residents along Smithers Creek on Cannelton Hollow in Fayette County are facing several days of clean-up after Monday’s flash flooding. A 4.5 mile stretch from Smithers to Marty Mountain just south of Mount Olive State Prison was hit hard by a relatively narrow but slow-moving storm system that sent the creek out of its banks at around 5 a.m. Monday.
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
WSAZ
Mudslide closes part of roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
WSAZ
Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
Metro News
DHHR updates latest COVID case numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 jumped above the 3,000 mark again Friday, according to updated information released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR dashboard lists active cases at 3,009 with 861 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths. The new deaths include...
wchstv.com
Reward being offered in case of missing Kanawha County woman
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a woman who has not been seen or heard from in weeks has offered a reward for information that would help find her. Emily Smith, the sister of Alyssa Smith, said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in her sister's disappearance. The family is also working with Cabell's Private Investigations as they try to gather information that could help locate her. You can contact the private investigator at 304-982-0200.
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police say woman reported missing sought
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
Nitro home demolished after fire
UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
WSAZ
Accident temporarily shuts down lanes of Goff Mountain Road
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been transported to the hospital Wednesday following an accident along Goff Mountain Road, dispatchers confirm. Emergency crews temporarily shut down two lanes of Goff Mountain Road. State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and members of Tyler Mountain Fire Department are on...
wchstv.com
Vehicle crashes, goes over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a vehicle went over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, but it didn’t end up in the water. Police and EMS were at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kanawha Boulevard E.
