Kanawha County, WV

Metro News

Kanawha County school becomes community hub for flood supplies

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A school along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County is preparing to welcome students back next week while also helping families impacted by Monday’s flash flooding. The cafeteria at Mary Ingles Elementary School has been turned into a community hub of food, clothes, diapers, backpacks...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fayette County residents face days of clean-up following flash flooding

CANNELTON HOLLOW, W.Va. — Residents along Smithers Creek on Cannelton Hollow in Fayette County are facing several days of clean-up after Monday’s flash flooding. A 4.5 mile stretch from Smithers to Marty Mountain just south of Mount Olive State Prison was hit hard by a relatively narrow but slow-moving storm system that sent the creek out of its banks at around 5 a.m. Monday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Mudslide closes part of roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Metro News

DHHR updates latest COVID case numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 jumped above the 3,000 mark again Friday, according to updated information released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR dashboard lists active cases at 3,009 with 861 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths. The new deaths include...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Reward being offered in case of missing Kanawha County woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a woman who has not been seen or heard from in weeks has offered a reward for information that would help find her. Emily Smith, the sister of Alyssa Smith, said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in her sister's disappearance. The family is also working with Cabell's Private Investigations as they try to gather information that could help locate her. You can contact the private investigator at 304-982-0200.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say woman reported missing sought

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro home demolished after fire

UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Accident temporarily shuts down lanes of Goff Mountain Road

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been transported to the hospital Wednesday following an accident along Goff Mountain Road, dispatchers confirm. Emergency crews temporarily shut down two lanes of Goff Mountain Road. State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and members of Tyler Mountain Fire Department are on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

