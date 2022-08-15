ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mystery grows in case of missing cancer expert and empty boat seen adrift off Florida

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a prominent Florida cancer doctor last seen headed out to sea on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

His boat was found adrift the next day, with no one aboard, officials say.

The Coast Guard says it found no sign of Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples, despite covering 13,100 square miles by air and sea.

The decision to stop looking adds to a growing mystery over what became of Cross, a nationally known cancer expert and a “speaker for pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.”

He was reported missing Aug. 10, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat — a 33-foot Sea Ray with ‘Vitamin Sea’ on the back — leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 (a.m.),” the sheriff’s office said in on Twitter.

“He hasn’t returned and family members are concerned.”

His empty boat was found Aug. 11, “adrift 16 miles south of Sanibel Island,” the Coast Guard says. The barrier island is about 155 miles south of Tampa, in the Gulf of Mexico.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg, said in the news release.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross.”

Friends and patients took to social media to ask for help in the search. Many continued to hold out hope, while also looking for explanations.

“He devotes his life to saving the lives of so many, now it’s time to save his,” Liz Dixon Hashaway wrote on Facebook. “Maybe, just maybe there’s a miracle and they will find him somewhere.”

“Dear God please bring him home safely. Dr. Cross is my husband’s oncologist, he is an incredible doctor,” Geri Madden Vicari posted.

“What in the world could have happened?” Fonda Pearson Pellegrini said.

Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated

Shocking ‘execution style’ double homicide in home chills rural Florida community

Watch two Florida deputies rescue unconscious man from boat as it explodes and burns

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Health
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy