WITN
One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C
Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
WITN
Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
WITN
Rocky Mount police arrest man on drug & gun charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man on drug and gun charges. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 42-year-old Kenneth Stancil was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-1 controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
cbs17
Man dies after he’s hit by car in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. Bernard Grant,...
WITN
Funeral held for Wake County deputy in Raleigh
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Family, friends, and community members came together this morning to honor the life of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Byrd was found dead last Friday around 1:00 a.m. in southeastern Wake County. His funeral was at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. The Raleigh...
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
rrspin.com
Garysburg woman arrested, charged after speeding stop
A Garysburg woman was arrested and charged Wednesday evening after a Weldon police officer stopped her for speeding. Weldon Chief Christopher Davis said the arrest of Alexis Rebecca Barnes, 25, occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Third and Chestnut streets. Corporal S. McKimmey stopped the vehicle and...
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
Truck connected to murder of Wake County deputy found in Winston-Salem, sources say
The truck connected to the murder of a Wake County deputy has been found in Winston Salem, according to sources.
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
Report released on deadly Wilson crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
WITN
Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
cbs17
Police hunt for gunman who shot man midday in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are hunting for the person who shot a man in Rocky Mount midday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jaison Jones, 27, was listed in stable condition at ECU Medical on Tuesday...
WITN
Report: SUV had just left car wash before crashing into Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers
WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A crash report released Wednesday indicates the driver who crashed into a Hardee’s in Wilson on Sunday had just exited a car wash. The report shared more details about the crash that killed brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62. Police said 78-year-old Jesse...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested in Edgecombe County after a stash of cocaine was found in his pants. Edgecombe County deputies said on Monday they stopped a vehicle on Colonial Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies say Gyron Langley resisted, attempted to...
