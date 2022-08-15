ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C

Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
WITN

Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, NC
Enfield, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police arrest man on drug & gun charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man on drug and gun charges. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 42-year-old Kenneth Stancil was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-1 controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man dies after he’s hit by car in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. Bernard Grant,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Funeral held for Wake County deputy in Raleigh

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Family, friends, and community members came together this morning to honor the life of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Byrd was found dead last Friday around 1:00 a.m. in southeastern Wake County. His funeral was at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. The Raleigh...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#City Limits#Violent Crime#Meyer S Park
rrspin.com

Garysburg woman arrested, charged after speeding stop

A Garysburg woman was arrested and charged Wednesday evening after a Weldon police officer stopped her for speeding. Weldon Chief Christopher Davis said the arrest of Alexis Rebecca Barnes, 25, occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Third and Chestnut streets. Corporal S. McKimmey stopped the vehicle and...
GARYSBURG, NC
WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Report released on deadly Wilson crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
WILSON, NC
WITN

Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police hunt for gunman who shot man midday in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are hunting for the person who shot a man in Rocky Mount midday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jaison Jones, 27, was listed in stable condition at ECU Medical on Tuesday...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy