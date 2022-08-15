EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO