3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Smoke cigars, sample ‘island-inspired’ cocktails at new Ann Arbor lounge
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new cigar and cocktail lounge is set to open in Ann Arbor, bringing tapas-style eats and a smoke lounge to the city. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, will host a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27. The cigar and cocktail lounge will offer a variety of cigar brands, including its own, as well as a variety of food.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: Everything you need to know
Big-finned Caddys, classic Corvettes, souped-up dragsters, and even the venerable 1997 Honda Civic Type R, which turns 25 this year, will be lined up bumper-to-bumper Saturday for the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise. Auto enthusiasts from all over the world, including New Zealand, Japan and Australia, flock to the cruise...
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
38 Metro Detroit companies make list of fastest growing businesses in America
Dozens of Metro Detroit companies have made Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in America. Inc. released their big list of the fastest growing companies in the country this week. Here’s how the list is determined:. “Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to...
annarborobserver.com
Playtime with Petals -- Improv Theatre – Flow Sound Movement: Express Your Yes and CultureVerse
Say Yes Fest continues with a No Skills Required Workshop for Movement, Flow, Mirroring, Improv, Theater Games, Cold Readings from original works... Join us for a playful, empowering evening to unzip our spines and step out. what does that even mean? idk. come get loose with us in an expansive, gorgeous space !
Heydlauff’s, longtime family-owned Chelsea appliance store, changes hands
CHELSEA, MI -- Heydlauff’s Appliances has ran exclusively under the ownership of the Heydlauff family ever since it found its start in 1928-- well, that is until just recently. The local appliance shop at 113 N Main St. in Chelsea has recently changed its ownership and now only one...
thevarsitynews.net
315-333 East Eleven Mile Road
One Bedroom / One Bathroom - We invite you to visit our website at www.AvenueElevenApartments.com or call us at 313-979-0210 for more information. Welcome to the heart of downtown Royal Oak, Michigan!. You’ll love the location, convenience, and amenities of Avenue Eleven Apartments. Our apartment community is located in the...
Aubree’s celebrates 50 years as family-friendly staple
YPSILANTI, MI -- In the past 50 years, Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill in Depot Town has made a name for itself and transformed from being a dangerous restaurant with boarded up windows to a family-friendly staple in Ypsilanti. The pizzeria and grill started in 1972 when its founders, Bill...
WNEM
Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Teacher...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
