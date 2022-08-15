Read full article on original website
Covid-19 roundup: Could a longer course of Paxlovid prevent viral rebound?
The United Kingdom becomes the first country to authorize a booster targeting the omicron variant, Covid-19 patients may experience hair loss after infection, and more in this week's roundup of Covid-19 news. The national Covid-19 public health emergency (PHE) is likely to be extended into January 2023, Politico reports. Currently,...
The US government will no longer pay for Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Throughout the pandemic, the federal government has provided Americans with Covid-19 vaccines and treatments free-of-charge, but this will soon change as health officials plan a transition to commercial purchasing—a move health experts say will bring new challenges with "reimbursement, equitable access to vaccines and treatment, and distribution," Stephanie Armour reports for the Wall Street Journal.
Charted: US medical tourism dollars lost to Covid-19
New research from the Center for Medical Tourism Research (CMTR) at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) found that Covid-19 travel restrictions cut hospitals' medical tourism revenue by an estimated $1.9 billion in 2020 and 2021, Alex Kacik reports for Modern Healthcare. Covid-19 travel restrictions cut medical tourism revenue.
Just how big a risk is polio? Here's what CDC says.
The United States confirmed its first case of polio in almost ten years in New York last month, but a new report from CDC suggests the virus has been circulating in the state as early as April—and with community transmission still ongoing, those who are unvaccinated are at risk of paralysis.
