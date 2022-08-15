Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Person dropped off at WakeMed after southeast Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was shot Thursday night in southeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department believe the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road. The person, who was dropped off at WakeMed in a personal vehicle, was said to...
cbs17
Salvation Army holding back-to-school bash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Salvation Army’s Project CATCH is holding a back-to-school bash. Project CATCH focuses on helping children who are experiencing homelessness and was established in Wake County in 2011, according to officials. “Project CATCH`s mission is to support children`s well-being through transition, and a successful school year,...
cbs17
Fight breaks out after motorcycle and BMW collide along Raleigh road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight broke out following a motorcycle and car crash along a south Raleigh road Thursday night. A CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed that responding police officers had to hold people back at the scene near the intersection of Rock Quarry and Cross Link roads.
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Hillsborough: deputies
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments on Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old victim who had been...
cbs17
Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
cbs17
Community pays respects to slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered to pay their respects to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was killed in the line of duty a week ago. A visitation for Byrd was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh Thursday evening. Several law enforcement colleagues were there. Ryan...
Ned Byrd murder arrest: One of the men arrested in western NC now charged in killing of Wake deputy
Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, is charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Authorities say more arrests are expected.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
cbs17
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly Siler City shooting, DA says
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — No charges will be filed against a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in a deadly shooting in Siler City from late May, officials said Thursday. The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said. Around 4:30 p.m. that day, Trooper...
Man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy. More arrests expected.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot more than once outside his unmarked SUV Friday.
2 teens, 12-year-old boy remain hospitalized after Raleigh club shooting
Raleigh mayor, police chief speak after night club shooting injures 6 children. Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since a shooting at a nightclub last Friday left six children injured. “No one in Raleigh should be okay with what happened Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
cbs17
Roads reopen after 600 evacuated in gas leak near downtown Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All offices of the Durham County Human Services were evacuated by 11:30 a.m. Friday because of a gas leak, according to Durham officials. A statement on social media said that the gas leak that prompted the evacuation was caused by construction crew workers hitting a nearby gas line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
Tense scene in Durham, where dozens of police are gathered after a fatal shooting
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
WRAL
NCSU police warn students of armed robbery report near campus
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an attempted armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at...
Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...
Comments / 0