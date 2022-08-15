ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Salvation Army holding back-to-school bash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Salvation Army’s Project CATCH is holding a back-to-school bash. Project CATCH focuses on helping children who are experiencing homelessness and was established in Wake County in 2011, according to officials. “Project CATCH`s mission is to support children`s well-being through transition, and a successful school year,...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
cbs17

Man shot, killed in Hillsborough: deputies

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments on Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old victim who had been...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
cbs17

Community pays respects to slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered to pay their respects to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was killed in the line of duty a week ago. A visitation for Byrd was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh Thursday evening. Several law enforcement colleagues were there. Ryan...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Firearms
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Roads reopen after 600 evacuated in gas leak near downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All offices of the Durham County Human Services were evacuated by 11:30 a.m. Friday because of a gas leak, according to Durham officials. A statement on social media said that the gas leak that prompted the evacuation was caused by construction crew workers hitting a nearby gas line.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WRAL

NCSU police warn students of armed robbery report near campus

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an attempted armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at...
WRAL News

Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy