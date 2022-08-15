ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
advisory.com

Covid-19 roundup: Could a longer course of Paxlovid prevent viral rebound?

The United Kingdom becomes the first country to authorize a booster targeting the omicron variant, Covid-19 patients may experience hair loss after infection, and more in this week's roundup of Covid-19 news. The national Covid-19 public health emergency (PHE) is likely to be extended into January 2023, Politico reports. Currently,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
advisory.com

Around the nation: 'Fast-moving' E. Coli outbreak sickens 29 people

CDC on Wednesday said they were investigating a "fast-moving" E. Coli outbreak that has sickened 14 people in Ohio and 15 in Michigan, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from Georgia, Massachusetts, and New York. Georgia: CDC on Wednesday said they were investigating a "fast-moving" E. Coli outbreak...
GEORGIA STATE

