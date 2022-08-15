PennDOT hiring event happening now in Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Local residents are invited to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) hiring event held today, Aug. 15, in Erie County.
The hiring event begins at noon and will be open until 6 p.m. at the Peach Street PennDOT maintenance garage (9031 Peach St., Waterford).
Available positions include transportation equipment operator – A, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, auto mechanics and radio dispatchers.Operation Nighthawk: PSP releases weekend DUI stats
According to a PennDOT event announcement on Facebook , the hiring event could include on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for some positions. PennDOT is encouraging interested applicants to bring two forms of identification.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
Questions can be emailed to statejobs@pa.gov. Additional employment opportunities and online applications are available online .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0