PennDOT hiring event happening now in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Local residents are invited to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) hiring event held today, Aug. 15, in Erie County.

The hiring event begins at noon and will be open until 6 p.m. at the Peach Street PennDOT maintenance garage (9031 Peach St., Waterford).

Available positions include transportation equipment operator – A, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, auto mechanics and radio dispatchers.

According to a PennDOT event announcement on Facebook , the hiring event could include on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for some positions. PennDOT is encouraging interested applicants to bring two forms of identification.

Questions can be emailed to statejobs@pa.gov. Additional employment opportunities and online applications are available online .

