Green Bay, WI

Elgton Jenkins opens at right tackle in first team period since return from PUP

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t want to commit Elgton Jenkins to any one position upon his return from the PUP list, but Monday’s walkthrough practice provided the first clue about where Jenkins could end up when he’s officially cleared to play.

According to Mike Spofford of the team’s official site, Jenkins was the starting right tackle during the first 11-on-11 team period on Monday.

Joining Jenkins was Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Josh Myers at center and Royce Newman at right guard. It’s certainly possible that this will be the starting five come Week 1 if Jenkins is cleared.

Other configurations are possible, especially if David Bakhtiari (PUP) returns or rookie Zach Tom continues proving his own multi-position versatility.

Jenkins starting at right tackle does suggest the Packers are more comfortable with Nijman on the left side, or that there’s a strong expectation of Bakhtiari returning at some point.

Jenkins, who started eight games at left tackle last season and was a Pro Bowler at left guard in 2020, tore his ACL in Week 11 last year. He came off the PUP list on Sunday.

LaFleur said Jenkins would start off doing individual drills and walkthroughs before progressing to the next stages. The Packers open the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Jenkins suffered the season-ending injury last November.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Bucs training camp

Unlike last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had plenty of fresh faces when they kicked off training camp this time around, after losing multiple starters on both sides of the ball this offseason. They added plenty of star power from elsewhere, though, reloading one of the NFL’s most talented rosters...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Ravens players return to practice on Tuesday, one leaves early

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. They’ve gone through multiple weeks of training camp practices, honing in on their skillsets while also gaining chemistry with both teammates and coaches. However, injuries have also been somewhat of a storyline for the team, as multiple players have been working through minor ailments, as well as a few season-ending injuries popping up already.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

