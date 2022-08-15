A former Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisor passed away Aug. 9 at age 79 at Roman Eagle Nursing Home. Harville served on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors from 1996 through the end of 2015 when he opted not to seek reelection. He represented the Westover district, including serving as chairman for six years. He also held the position of chairman for the Metropolitan Planning Commission, Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Authority (RIFA) and Pittsylvania County Service Authority. He was a member of the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission, Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Service Advisory Committee and a member of the Danville Life Saving Crew Board of Directors. Harville was a vital part of establishing the Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department where he volunteered for a number of years.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO