Guilford County, NC

wschronicle.com

Beasley ignites Forsyth County Democrats during annual fundraiser

While addressing nearly 400 fellow Democrats, Cherie Beasley, who is looking to become the first Black woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, said during the November election they must stand together to fight for democracy and the state of North Carolina. Beasley’s address was the highlight of...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Driver killed in crash on US 311 in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 311 in Stokes County on Friday, according to Highway Patrol. At about 9 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of a crash U.S. 311 near N.C. 722 and Danbury. Highway Patrol says a driver was heading south when they ran off […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Novant Health Facebook marketing campaign leads to data breach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Patients who may have had their personal information leaked have been contacted by Novant Health after they learned of a possible security breach. On Thursday, Novant Health officials announced that they were alerting patients about a possible data breach that allowed information to be leaked to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?

QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
BURLINGTON, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Former supervisor passes away at age 79

A former Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisor passed away Aug. 9 at age 79 at Roman Eagle Nursing Home. Harville served on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors from 1996 through the end of 2015 when he opted not to seek reelection. He represented the Westover district, including serving as chairman for six years. He also held the position of chairman for the Metropolitan Planning Commission, Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Authority (RIFA) and Pittsylvania County Service Authority. He was a member of the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission, Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Service Advisory Committee and a member of the Danville Life Saving Crew Board of Directors. Harville was a vital part of establishing the Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department where he volunteered for a number of years.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond. “As we know in Guilford County, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

"Operation School Watch" to begin August 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting an intensive two week initiative called, "Operation School Watch," beginning Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 9. Traffic Unit crews and Greensboro police will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to keep students...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

