Study: Guilford County sees surge in tourism spending
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Lots of green is being pumped into Greensboro and Guilford County. A new study found the county saw a major increase in tourism spending in the last year. A big driver behind the spending -- youth sports. WFMY News 2's Avery Powell talked with tourism...
Meet the newest addition to the Guilford County Board of Elections
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Felita Regina Donnell, whose family has deep roots in Guilford County, has assumed a job that has become increasingly thankless: serving on the Guilford County Board of Elections. The NC BOE on Tuesday chose Donnell, who goes by Felita, as a replacement for the Rev....
Beasley ignites Forsyth County Democrats during annual fundraiser
While addressing nearly 400 fellow Democrats, Cherie Beasley, who is looking to become the first Black woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, said during the November election they must stand together to fight for democracy and the state of North Carolina. Beasley’s address was the highlight of...
One month since launch, NC 988 crisis hotline see increase in calls
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is seeing an increase in callers since its launch in July, according to officials with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Guilford. Madonna Greer, the President of NAMI Guilford, said the North Carolina call center in Greensville...
The Public Asks: Why was Gibsonville alderman protesting at Graham council meeting?
QUESTION: Was Gibsonville alderman Bryant Crisp one of the protesters on hand last week outside Graham’s city council meeting? And why was he there? Doesn’t he have enough to do in his role in Gibsonville?. ANSWER: Crisp, contacted this week by The Alamance News, readily acknowledged his participation...
Abortion illegal after 20 weeks in North Carolina, but less strict than surrounding states
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s now illegal in North Carolina to have an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The ban was reinstated Wednesday by a federal judge. The 20-week ban was unenforceable under the Roe v. Wade decision until it was overturned in June. Now, a federal judge ruled that it’s legal.
Driver killed in crash on US 311 in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 311 in Stokes County on Friday, according to Highway Patrol. At about 9 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of a crash U.S. 311 near N.C. 722 and Danbury. Highway Patrol says a driver was heading south when they ran off […]
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
Novant Health Facebook marketing campaign leads to data breach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Patients who may have had their personal information leaked have been contacted by Novant Health after they learned of a possible security breach. On Thursday, Novant Health officials announced that they were alerting patients about a possible data breach that allowed information to be leaked to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy’s death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WRAL) - Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked...
Greensboro: Water main break not expected to be fixed until 5 p.m. Thursday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-inch water main break Thursday morning left about 20 water customers without service and closed one lane of West Market Street in Greensboro. The main break is closing traffic on West Market Street between Elam Avenue to North Lindell Street. City crews are on-site until...
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
Former supervisor passes away at age 79
A former Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisor passed away Aug. 9 at age 79 at Roman Eagle Nursing Home. Harville served on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors from 1996 through the end of 2015 when he opted not to seek reelection. He represented the Westover district, including serving as chairman for six years. He also held the position of chairman for the Metropolitan Planning Commission, Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Authority (RIFA) and Pittsylvania County Service Authority. He was a member of the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission, Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Service Advisory Committee and a member of the Danville Life Saving Crew Board of Directors. Harville was a vital part of establishing the Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department where he volunteered for a number of years.
Zero reported homicides in Winston-Salem for June and July. What police say is the cause
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department saw zero homicides reported in June and July. They say a partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to increase patrol has helped reduce violent crime.
Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond. “As we know in Guilford County, […]
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Winston-Salem Forsyth County 16-year-old fastest in the country
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
"Operation School Watch" to begin August 29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting an intensive two week initiative called, "Operation School Watch," beginning Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 9. Traffic Unit crews and Greensboro police will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to keep students...
