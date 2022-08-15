Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway after 79-year-old Gary man shot, killed
Anyone with information should contact Gary police.
WNDU
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a South Bend neighborhood. The suspect is believed to be a South Bend high school student who got off the school bus shortly before firing shots. Police responded to the area of Huey Street and...
WNDU
LOGAN releases statement on death of Berrien County boy
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - LOGAN Community Resources, Inc. is speaking out about a heartbreaking case out of Berrien County involving the death of an 8-year-old boy who had autism. Brian Morrow, 41, and Mia Morrow, 34, are both charged with the death of their son, Jaxson. He was found...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
abc57.com
Traffic stop leads to K9-led drug bust in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thursday around 3 a.m. on US 30 west of US 31 for traffic violations, which led to the discovery of several illegal substances, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. K9 Officer Bear conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle...
abc57.com
Goshen Police release surveillance photos in theft investigation
If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you...
jack1065.com
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
95.3 MNC
Meth and firearms found after search warrant in Berrien County
Meth and firearms were found after police performed a search warrant. It happened on Friday, when Berrien Springs/Oronoko Township Police performed a search warrant on a house in the 9000 block of Kephart Lane. Officials say they found crystal meth, scales, and evidence of drug trafficking inside. There were three...
hometownnewsnow.com
Kids Arrested for Theft Spree
(Michigan City, IN) - Four juveniles have been arrested for stealing and taking items from motor vehicles in the Michigan City area. According to police, 31 felony counts and 35 misdemeanor counts ranging from theft to criminal gang activity were filed against the juveniles. The investigation stems from a recent...
hometownnewsnow.com
State Police Investigating Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - Questions are being raised about a possible accident involving a city-owned vehicle by the mayor of Michigan City. According to Michigan City Police, the Indiana State Police were brought in to conduct an independent investigation. Mayor Duane Parry was not at the city council meeting Tuesday...
Niles police looking for suspects in fatal shooting
A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.
abc57.com
Niles cold case file reopens decades later
NILES, Mich. -- An investigator is opening back up a cold case about a Janis Sanders who went missing in Niles in 1975. Janis was last seen leaving her job as a waitress at Pete's Patio in Niles around midnight on July 20th. She was followed out to her car...
95.3 MNC
Investigator reopening 1975 cold case
A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
abc57.com
Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
abc57.com
Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
hometownnewsnow.com
Sleeping in Stolen Truck Charges
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area woman allegedly stole a vehicle and later was found sleeping in it outside Walmart. Autumn Rogers, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to La Porte County Police, Rogers took a Ford F-150 belonging to a man who reported his pick-up truck was stolen.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
abc57.com
Indianapolis man arrested following Wednesday morning robbery on Nappanee Street
ELKHART, Ind. - An Indianapolis man was arrested following a robbery on Nappanee Street Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 9:21 a.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress at a drug store in the 1200 block of N. Nappanee Street. The alleged suspect, later identified...
WNDU
South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
