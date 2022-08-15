Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Friday
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, Jose Abreu was moved to first base, and Yasmani Grandal was named Friday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott hitting sixth for Phillies on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is starting in Friday's contest against the New York Mets. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was left on the bench versus New York's right-hander Chris Bassitt. numberFire's models project Stott to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns absent from San Francisco lineup Thursday
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joey Bart will replace Wynns behind the bag and bat eighth. Bart has a $2,300 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Jameson Taillon on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Jose Trevino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 6.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will operate second base after Thairo Estrada was given the night off versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. numberFire's models project Flores to score 16.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
numberfire.com
Max Muncy sitting for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will move to the bench on Friday with Hanser Alberto starting at third base. Alberto will bat seventh versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Alberto for...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting second on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivera will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 11.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 10.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Betts will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Betts for 13.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting seventh on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Estevan Florial returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
