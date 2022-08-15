Read full article on original website
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
Arizona woman arrested for stabbing outside NWW Fair in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – A woman from Arizona is in jail for stabbing someone outside the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 13th. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater says 35-year-old Saralyn Lepchenske pulled out a switchblade during an argument at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kok Road.
