10 Things You Didn’t Know About Erin Moriarty
Erin Moriarty isn’t even 30 yet, but she’s already been acting for more than half of her life. Her interest in the arts began when she began was in a local theater production of Annie at just 11 years old. Annie’s star power was evident to all who saw her, and it didn’t take her long to realize that acting was something she wanted to take seriously. After high school, she decided to forego college to pursue acting. Some may have thought this was a risky decision, but it ended up paying off for Erin. She has built a successful career in the industry, and she’s looking forward to doing even more. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Erin Moriarty.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
“Pirates of the Caribbean 6”: What We Know
There has been a lot going on with Johnny Depp lately, and when it started, it was hard not to worry about our beloved “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. While it’s been expected before the current turmoil that Johnny Depp wouldn’t be involved in the next installment of the franchise anyway, the future of the franchise, specifically with “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, has been expected to get official news sooner as fans grow more eager for the next entry. Below, we’ve gone into detail on Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and what we know about “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, or Pirates 6, as it currently has no official title.
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
TVLine Items: Barry Adds Mad Men Alum, Jeopardy! Hosts Unite and More
Barry‘s upcoming fourth season just got more interesting: Veteran TV actor Patrick Fischler (Mad Men, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of HBO’s hitman comedy in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. Fischler will play the character of Lon Oneil, described only as “a man with a plan.” The actor is a familiar face to TV fans, having played comedian Jimmy Barrett on Mad Men and author Isaac Heller on Once Upon a Time, among dozens of other roles. His recent credits include Happy!, Impeachment: American Crime Story and The Right Stuff. Barry‘s Season 3 finale left Bill Hader’s...
A quick guide to every 'House of the Dragon' character you should know
The HBO prequel to "Game of Thrones" comes out this week. Here is what you need to know about all the important families in "House of the Dragon."
Jennifer Grey: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Be ‘Tricky’ Without Patrick Swayze
Nobody puts Baby in the corner, but can anybody replace Patrick Swayze? “Dirty Dancing” icon Jennifer Grey revealed just how “tricky” it is to make a sequel film without her late co-star Swayze, who died at age 57 of pancreatic cancer in September 2009. Swayze portrayed summer retreat dance instructor Johnny Castle, who falls for camp guest Frances “Baby” Houseman while preparing for a dance competition. “There will never be another Johnny,” Grey told Entertainment Weekly during a 35th-anniversary tribute for the film. “There will never be another Patrick. This sequel has got to be its own standalone piece. It’s very tricky.” Set...
‘The Godfather’ Shows a Hit Scene a Former Mob Boss Called ‘Too Much Work’
'The Godfather' toll booth hit is an iconic scene, but a former mob boss called it 'too much work.'
Movie Review: Day Shift
Admitting that there are a lot of vampire movies out there is easy. Admitting that a lot of them are hot garbage is a little more difficult since a lot of movies have their redeeming qualities. But Day Shift is one that leaves a person dizzy enough that they don’t end up looking for the rotten spots until the movie is over. In all honesty, it’s too much fun to pick out the most ridiculous parts since Bud Jablonski, played by Jamie Foxx, is the kind of guy that a lot of men today can probably relate to in a few ways. He’s a decent dad, he’s separated from his wife, and he’s doing his best to support the two of them but coming up short quite often. While he’s seen as a pool cleaner initially in the first few moments of the movie, his true intent becomes clear when he makes certain that the residents of the home aren’t watching and then gears up for battle. The moment he puts down his crate of pool-cleaning equipment and reveals his real tool kit, the audience knows that something is about to happen.
