fox35orlando.com
Orange County animal shelter closes ‘surrender’ portal as it goes over capacity
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services has temporarily stopped taking appointments for pet owners who want to give up animals they can't keep. "Due to overcrowding, Animal Services is currently suspending appointments for pet surrenders," the shelter's website says. The shelter reportedly made the decision when its population...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County Animal Services drop adoption fees to fight overcrowding
ORLANDO, Fla. - William LeBron's family adopted two cats from Orange County Animal Services. The shelter hopes more people do the same after they put out an overcrowding alert. "Cats, dogs, any of these animals in the cages they just need a family to play with them," said Bryant Almeida...
WESH
Lake County animal shelter puts cat operations on hold due to virus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter says they're not accepting cats into the shelter temporarily. According to the shelter, kittens tested positive for panleukopenia, a contagious disease health officials say is caused by feline parvovirus. It's been advised to get cats immunized to lower the chances...
click orlando
‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County family woke up to a surprising guest in their pool. Orange County deputies posted Thursday on social media that deputies responded to an east Orange County home and met with the homeowner, who said she woke up, opened the blinds and saw an alligator in her swimming pool.
click orlando
Orange County Animal Services’ Facebook plea brings results. It’s still not enough
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services posted to its Facebook page Saturday, discussing the hundreds of animals stored at the shelter and asking local residents for support. The desperate, passionate plea from Animal Services over the weekend was seen by 21,000 people by Monday morning, some of...
Inside the Magic
Shocking Orca Attack at SeaWorld Leaves One Injured
Guests recently visiting SeaWorld were shocked at what unfolded in front of them. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
click orlando
Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how to help
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford Airport officials are rallying behind one of their officers after his wife was killed and his 10-year-old daughter and their family dog were injured in a lightning strike in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. Nicole Tedesco, the wife of Orlando Sanford Airport police Officer Andrew Tedesco,...
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
click orlando
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
Mother dies, child hurt after lightning strikes tree in Winter Springs, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A lightning strike killed a mother and hurt two others in Seminole County. People in Winter Springs said they are devastated after hearing about the woman’s death. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Two people, including a child, were just feet away...
click orlando
85 arrested in international drug ring operating out of Polk County, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A multi-agency investigation uncovered an international smuggling operation out of Winter Haven that brought drugs into Central Florida, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced 85 people were arrested as a result of a wiretap drug bust investigation...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
click orlando
Volusia County warns beachgoers to watch out for washback sea turtles
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County warned beachgoers locally to watch out for washback turtles — palm-sized sea turtles washing ashore beaches in the county. According to the county, washback turtles may be hiding in seaweed that washes ashore on beaches in the area. Officials said the turtles...
click orlando
3 arrested for voter fraud in Orange County believed their voting rights had been restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigative documents show all three of the Orange County residents accused of illegally voting in the 2020 elections, this week, thought their right to vote had been restored. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announced the charges against 20 Florida residents on Thursday. He claimed they had...
WESH
Stepfather gets life in prison for abuse of 11-year-old rescued by Orlando waitress
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County stepfather has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of child abuse. On Friday, Timothy Lee Wilson was ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the abuse of a child who was rescued by an Orange County waitress.
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
click orlando
Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
click orlando
Woman killed in deadly Winter Springs lightning strike ID’d; 911 calls released
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators on Friday released the 911 calls that came pouring into emergency dispatchers following a deadly lightning strike in Winter Springs. At least 13 calls were made to 911 Thursday afternoon after lightning struck a tree in Trotwood Park, killing Nicole Tedesco and injuring her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, and another 18-year-old woman.
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
Comments / 2