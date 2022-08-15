ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County Animal Services drop adoption fees to fight overcrowding

ORLANDO, Fla. - William LeBron's family adopted two cats from Orange County Animal Services. The shelter hopes more people do the same after they put out an overcrowding alert. "Cats, dogs, any of these animals in the cages they just need a family to play with them," said Bryant Almeida...
Lake County animal shelter puts cat operations on hold due to virus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter says they're not accepting cats into the shelter temporarily. According to the shelter, kittens tested positive for panleukopenia, a contagious disease health officials say is caused by feline parvovirus. It's been advised to get cats immunized to lower the chances...
Shocking Orca Attack at SeaWorld Leaves One Injured

Guests recently visiting SeaWorld were shocked at what unfolded in front of them. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
Woman killed in deadly Winter Springs lightning strike ID’d; 911 calls released

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators on Friday released the 911 calls that came pouring into emergency dispatchers following a deadly lightning strike in Winter Springs. At least 13 calls were made to 911 Thursday afternoon after lightning struck a tree in Trotwood Park, killing Nicole Tedesco and injuring her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, and another 18-year-old woman.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

