JACKSON, MI – Her training in classical dance opened Peyton Lowder’s eyes to what women go through with body image. “Looking at myself in clothes that pretty much made me look naked every single day caused some really bad self-body image issues,” she said. “I started talking to some of the girls around me and noticed they were dealing with the same thing. So, that was when we decided to have a therapist come in and talk to all the girls.”

JACKSON, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO