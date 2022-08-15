Read full article on original website
Hello, Ann Arbor: Nurses sue UM; Ypsilanti police face staffing shortage
My 8-year-old daughter broke her arm this summer. It was a drag for her being in a cast while all the other kids were swimming, of course, but one bright spot during the ordeal was the wonderful care she received over at Mott Children’s Hospital. The nurses there were amazing.
Months-long construction on Ann Arbor’s Scio Church Road starting soon
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big stretch of Scio Church Road in Ann Arbor is about to undergo months of construction. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a roughly $2 million construction contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation for the project, which involves resurfacing the roadway from Seventh Street to Maple Road.
Natural body care store, FarmSudz, moves to new downtown Chelsea location
CHELSEA, MI – A natural body care store has moved its downtown Chelsea storefront just across the street from its former location. FarmSudz recently moved from its basement location at 104 S. Main St. to its new storefront at 109 S. Main St. The shop sells a variety of natural products made in the store for body care, skin care, hair care, men and dogs.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Arab American News
Dearborn’s City Beautiful Commission names 2022 Residential Standard of Excellence honorees
DEARBORN — The Dearborn City Beautiful Commission recently named the 2022 Residential Standard of Excellence honorees. The city is recognizing homes in 17 districts citywide for their beautification efforts. The Residential Standard of Excellence is an annual program that provides residents in each of the city’s designated 17 districts...
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
wcsx.com
Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Ann Arbor OKs easements for DTE gas pipelines in 2 city parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are granting easements to DTE Energy for gas pipelines at two city parks. City Council voted unanimously this week to approve the easements in Virginia Park and Veterans Memorial Park, both located on the city’s west side. DTE is conducting capital...
Car wash on its way to becoming a marijuana dispensary in Saline
SALINE, MI – The building where Zax Auto Wash now operates in Saline is now one step closer to becoming a medical marijuana dispensary. The car wash site, located at 660 E. Michigan Ave., is officially the city’s second location that has been granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana provisioning center.
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
Taste tomatoes, sample food trucks at Project Grow’s 50th anniversary celebration
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Aspiring gardeners can harvest their own veggies, taste tomatoes and listen to live music at the 50th anniversary celebration of Project Grow. Project Grow Community Gardens, a nonprofit community gardening organization in Ann Arbor, is celebrating its 50th year throughout the 2022 growing season. The project started as a one-acre “Victory Garden” concept in 1971 on Stone School Road and officially became Project Grow in 1972. It now offers classes and plots in 22 gardens across Ann Arbor.
themirrornewspaper.com
The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
The Oakland Press
Dream home: Rochester Hills ‘storybook’ home features fine craftsmanship, private backyard
This Rochester Hills dream home is the ideal retreat for living a fairy tale life. “The beautiful estate is the perfect mix of storybook charm and HGTV luxury,” according to the listing offered by KW Metro. The three-story Colonial features a brick and stone exterior with copper gutters. It...
WILX-TV
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Several brides-to-be in Mid-Michigan are wondering if their dresses will be done in time for their wedding. That’s because Alterations Unlimited in Mason suddenly closed up shop with many dresses unfinished. The brides News 10 spoke with are stressed, even after getting their dresses out...
Mental health, supporting women are goals of Jackson woman heading to Miss Michigan Pageant
JACKSON, MI – Her training in classical dance opened Peyton Lowder’s eyes to what women go through with body image. “Looking at myself in clothes that pretty much made me look naked every single day caused some really bad self-body image issues,” she said. “I started talking to some of the girls around me and noticed they were dealing with the same thing. So, that was when we decided to have a therapist come in and talk to all the girls.”
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Food Truck Rally rolling in to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – It’s the third Wednesday of the month, which means that it’s time for the August Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. and will feature 14 local food and drink trucks, live music and more.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
The Ann Arbor News
