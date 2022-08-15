ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

MLive

Natural body care store, FarmSudz, moves to new downtown Chelsea location

CHELSEA, MI – A natural body care store has moved its downtown Chelsea storefront just across the street from its former location. FarmSudz recently moved from its basement location at 104 S. Main St. to its new storefront at 109 S. Main St. The shop sells a variety of natural products made in the store for body care, skin care, hair care, men and dogs.
CHELSEA, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn’s City Beautiful Commission names 2022 Residential Standard of Excellence honorees

DEARBORN — The Dearborn City Beautiful Commission recently named the 2022 Residential Standard of Excellence honorees. The city is recognizing homes in 17 districts citywide for their beautification efforts. The Residential Standard of Excellence is an annual program that provides residents in each of the city’s designated 17 districts...
thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Car wash on its way to becoming a marijuana dispensary in Saline

SALINE, MI – The building where Zax Auto Wash now operates in Saline is now one step closer to becoming a medical marijuana dispensary. The car wash site, located at 660 E. Michigan Ave., is officially the city’s second location that has been granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana provisioning center.
The Ann Arbor News

Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Taste tomatoes, sample food trucks at Project Grow’s 50th anniversary celebration

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Aspiring gardeners can harvest their own veggies, taste tomatoes and listen to live music at the 50th anniversary celebration of Project Grow. Project Grow Community Gardens, a nonprofit community gardening organization in Ann Arbor, is celebrating its 50th year throughout the 2022 growing season. The project started as a one-acre “Victory Garden” concept in 1971 on Stone School Road and officially became Project Grow in 1972. It now offers classes and plots in 22 gardens across Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
themirrornewspaper.com

The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
MAUMEE, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Mental health, supporting women are goals of Jackson woman heading to Miss Michigan Pageant

JACKSON, MI – Her training in classical dance opened Peyton Lowder’s eyes to what women go through with body image. “Looking at myself in clothes that pretty much made me look naked every single day caused some really bad self-body image issues,” she said. “I started talking to some of the girls around me and noticed they were dealing with the same thing. So, that was when we decided to have a therapist come in and talk to all the girls.”
JACKSON, MI
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

