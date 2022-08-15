Read full article on original website
Shooting investigation taking place at Buckland Hills Mall: sources
A reported shooting is under investigation at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, sources told News 8.
Police investigating illegal dumping in Wilbraham
Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
Agawam residents react after large fight at The Still leaves 3 stabbed
Local residents are surprised following a stabbing incident in Agawam over the weekend.
Murder suspect indicted on 4 charges in connection with Northampton stabbing
A Northampton man was indicted on four charges involving the stabbing death of his roommate on July 10th. Devin Bryden is scheduled to be arraigned for murder on Friday.
Crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Ave in West Springfield
Members of the West Springfield fire were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Memorial Avenue Friday morning.
Westfield PD: Woman dressed as Walmart employee steals vacuums, leaves in stolen vehicle
Westfield police are searching for a woman that entered the Walmart dressed like a store employee and stole several items.
DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the driver of a Lexus 400H is asked to contact the police.
PD: Two women wanted for West Springfield theft
West Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft Monday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in connection with railing theft at Symphony Hall
MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission signaled in a public meeting on Thursday that it could be some time before regulations for sports betting are solidified, but once they are, MGM Springfield said they will be ready to go live with sports betting within 90 days.
Stolen gun found after traffic stop while dispersing crowd at Riverfront Park in Springfield
Two men from Springfield were arrested after police conducted a traffic stop while clearing out Riverfront Park. Police are reminding the public that all city parks close at dusk.
No arrests yet in ‘unusual’ string of Springfield car break-ins over the weekend, police say
Many residents in the Springfield neighborhood of Liberty Heights woke up Sunday morning to find the windows of their cars smashed and items stolen from them, police reported. The Springfield Police detective’s unit is investigating the incident where 20 cars were broken into by having the windows smashed in and valuable items stolen.
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
Springfield man arrested in Vermont for burglary charges
A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont for trespassing and burglary charges early Tuesday night.
Devin Bryden, suspect in Northampton killing of Jana Abromowitz, indicted on murder charge
The suspect in Northampton’s only homicide this year has been indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury on a murder charge and will appear in court Friday, prosecutors said. Devin R. Bryden, 24, is accused of stabbing to death his 21-year-old roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz, in July. According to...
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman, 2 others charged for killing James “Whitey” Bulger
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman Freddy Geas has been formally charged with killing notorious Boston crime boss James Whitey Bulger.
Getting Answers: Overgrowth on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. Viewers in Chicopee have expressed concern about a section of the sidewalk on Montgomery Street blocked by overgrown weeds and branches. We stopped by Montgomery Street Thursday afternoon to check out the sidewalk for ourselves. The tall weeds and shrubbery have...
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
