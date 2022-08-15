Goya Foods, Catholic Charities donate 5K pounds of food to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Monday, there was a worthwhile kick off to the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford.

The parade committee teamed up with Goya Foods and Catholic Charities to donate 5,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 500 Connecticut families. Folks lined up to grab bags of beans, rice, and other delicious items, courtesy of the international company, based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

“We’ve been doing this for six years because we don’t think there’s a better way to celebrate this week than by making a food contribution to those in need, and we want to applaud Catholic Charities and the Puerto Rican committee for helping us organize this,” said Rafael Toro of Goya Foods.

The Puerto Rican Day Parade kicks off in Hartford on Sunday at 11 a.m. You can join in on the fun or watch the live broadcast on News 8 and on WTNH.com.

The parade is followed by a festival in Bushnell Park.

