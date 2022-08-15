ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
kmmo.com

SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Carthage, MO
Accidents
Carthage, MO
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man takes plea deal in 2021 Ewert Park stabbing

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A homeless Joplin man takes a plea deal for a non-fatal stabbing in July of last year. 33-year-old Joe Guevara pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday. Jasper County Circuit Judge David B. Mouton sentenced him to 11 years in prison. The court credited him about a year (404 days) for time served in the Jasper County Jail.
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested

CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
ANDERSON, MO
sentineltimes.com

Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022

Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with murder in a 2020 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years on five criminal counts. According to online court records and the office of Greene County Circuit Clerk, Judge Becky Borthwick sentenced Riley Collier to life with the possibility of parole on a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

