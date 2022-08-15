Read full article on original website
No charges filed in hot car death of Carthage 3-year-old girl
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Police Dept have submitted the findings of their investigation to the prosecutor regarding the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl last week. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, as of now, no charges have been filed. Last Friday Carthage Police responded...
Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Child dies in Fort Smith Ark., investigators say, “left inside hot car”
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. Upon arrival, it was reported that a child had been left inside a hot car. “An undisclosed person reportedly broke out one of the car windows and took the child...
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
Law enforcement rallies to locate missing 5-Year-Old; K9 successfully tracks child
SARCOXIE, Mo. – Law enforcement officers successfully locate a missing 5-year-old as K9 units lead the way. Yesterday evening, Sarcoxie Police Dispatch received a call regarding a missing child. Police say they began searching the immediate area and surrounding woods when they arrived. After the initial search, a successful...
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Pittsburg man arrested after motorcycle chase; indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a Pittsburg man for possessing fentanyl with Intent to Distribute after he led police on a motorcycle chase across state lines. When a Crawford County Sheriff attempted to stop a motorcyclist just outside of Barton County on August 9th, the motorist...
Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
Joplin firefighters catch up with dog they rescued from cliff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just a few weeks ago the Joplin Fire Dept responded to assist city of Joplin Animal Control to rescue a dog that had fallen off Mother Nature’s Crack at the Wildcat Glades cliffs. They believed the dog had been there on the crevice 3-4 days and he was injured. Joplin Firefighter reaches dog for rescue. Little white...
Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street
LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton County Ambulance responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Allen St. regarding woman possibly not breathing. Chief Joseph Moore tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker EMS began life-saving measures immediately. The...
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
Joplin man takes plea deal in 2021 Ewert Park stabbing
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A homeless Joplin man takes a plea deal for a non-fatal stabbing in July of last year. 33-year-old Joe Guevara pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday. Jasper County Circuit Judge David B. Mouton sentenced him to 11 years in prison. The court credited him about a year (404 days) for time served in the Jasper County Jail.
Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested
CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022
Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with murder in a 2020 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years on five criminal counts. According to online court records and the office of Greene County Circuit Clerk, Judge Becky Borthwick sentenced Riley Collier to life with the possibility of parole on a […]
