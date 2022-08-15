ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa arts hub Labyrinth Studios could still use your help after fire-related damage

A Wednesday fire at Seminole Heights' Blind Tiger cafe has left its neighbor, Labyrinth Studios, in need of some help. Labyrinth, located at 4306 N Florida Ave., has become a hub for Tampa's creative community over the last two years and most notably hosts the monthly Heightened Senses party. Inside, founder Ali Norman houses vintage printing presses alongside work by a slew from local artists who've come to know the studio as a safe place for seasoned, emerging and even brand-new artists to explore their craft.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Review: In Tampa, Jack Johnson delivers backyard BBQ vibes, Ziggy Marley, to 15,000 party people

If you're gonna have a party, you’re going to need drinks. While it was nowhere near Buffett-levels, there were enough of those to go around in Tampa on Friday night when Jack Johnson landed at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre for his first Bay area show in five years. Whether it was an 18-inch margarita, ruby red cocktail in a plastic shaker, Corona tall boy, or plastic pint filled to the brim with beer, the adults in the room came ready to unwind after the workweek—and a few of them brought their kids to the family-friendly gig that felt a lot like a backyard barbecue.
TAMPA, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022

The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Ella Jet, who grew up in front of Tampa Bay's eyes, plays a farewell concert on Thursday

When she was 16, bouncers had to sneak Ella Jet into Ruby’s Elixir so she could play. Over the next eight years, her residency at the downtown St .Petersburg mainstay located at 15 3rd St. N grew to feel like home. It evolved from a solo gig, to one with her band Future Soul ,and again to the solo show she’s closing the book on this Thursday, Aug. 18 as she prepares for a move to Nashville.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa rock scene lifer Rob Osenton plays 'Masks' release show this weekend

Local music fans undoubtedly recognize the name Rob Osenton. Known around the area as a premier multi-instrumentalist, a trusted and knowledgeable musical gearhead, and a down to earth and affable guy, Osenton is about to add his debut solo album to his already-impressive musical resume. Having worked previously with local...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Upscale St. Pete restaurant Two Graces has quietly closed

Known for its unique twist on American cuisine and luscious outdoor garden, St. Pete eatery Two Graces has quietly shut its doors. While its exact closure date cannot be confirmed, confused customers recently took to local Facebook groups to find out if the restaurant was permanently closed or not. A former Two Graces customer posted to the popular group I Love St. Pete last week, stating that she had spoken with previous employees who told her that the business had been sold to new owners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Texas rap legend Devin the Dude plays free Dunedin concert this weekend

For what feels like forever now, Dunedin Brewery has been the beachside town’s go-to spot for top-notch, free, live music. But this weekend, its sibling, The Moontower, dubbed as the newest part of the brewery compound, is getting in on the action with a free show from “Lacville ‘79” rapper Devin the Dude on Saturday, Aug. 20.
DUNEDIN, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger

What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
CLEARWATER, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Country dude Dierks Bentley brings 'Beers On Me' tour to Tampa on Saturday

Since late 2020, Dierks Bentley—aka Mr. “What Was I Thinkin’”—has been pushing a yet-to-be-announced album and run of singles. We’re hoping that Bentley isn’t having a hard time finding the sound he’s looking for, ala The Beach Boys’ Smile, but it’s almost inevitable that you’ll hear at least one unreleased cut when the 46-year-old country superstar brings his "Beers On Me" tour to Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL

