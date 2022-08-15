ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

KLAW 101

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!

It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Meet Lawton City Council candidates for Ward 4

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4. The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk. Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stitt signs bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments across the state. The bill allows area governing bodies to enter into agreements with local first responder agencies for better assistance when addressing emergency situations. It’s author, Representative Gerrid Kendrix of Altus,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Clerk-Treasurer appointment to be decided in Lone Wolf Proposition

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office. The proposition up for a vote, will decide whether the position will be appointed by the Mayor or continue to be an elected position.
LONE WOLF, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Jefferson Co. voters to decide on sales tax continuance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - On August 23, those in Jefferson County will vote on whether or not to continue with a 1-percent sales tax. Right now, Jefferson County has a 1-percent sales tax in place that is being used for the Jefferson County Healthcare Authority, but it’s about to end.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton City Council meets to discuss dilapidated structures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets Tuesday to discuss the newest dilapidated structures added to the cities D & D list. City officials meet every three months to discuss the list and hold condemnation hearings. At these hearings, owner’s will be ordered to clean-up or remove the deteriorating...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill. Each Colonel...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: US 70 is back open according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early Thursday morning. Information is limited at this time, but around 3:15...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

