CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts.

Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties.

The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t have the security features that new trucks have, such as a computer chip needed to start the vehicle.

One incident happened at Universal Motors along Highway 321 in Caldwell County. Three days later, another theft happened at Hamby’s Service Center in Rutherford College.

Police in Granite Falls confirmed to Channel 9 that shortly after the theft, a vehicle was stolen in Newton using one of the wreckers.

Authorities believe the stolen vehicles are ending up in the Charlotte area or possibly York County. They released the below photo of a person of interest in the case.

Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars (WSOC)

Businesses told reporter Dave Faherty that the thieves used some kind of equipment to rip out the locks of the vehicle to get inside.

“We believe they probably had a hit on what they were needing. So if they were needing a 7.3 diesel, they just find one, steal it. I think they took it to a chop shop and chopper it,” said Cliff Barnes, with Universal Motors. “I’ve been here 15 years and never seen such crime as here lately.”

Janice Hamby and her husband have owned Hamby’s Service Center for 30 years. She said her husband had the wrecker for nearly two decades before passing away from COVID-19 in 2021.

“They got my husband’s wrecker and we wanted to keep that wrecker. He loved that wrecker,” Hamby said. “If they just bring it back to me. Just bring me the wrecker back, that’s all that I care.”

Police said they are following strong leads in the case and hope to make an arrest soon.

Universal Motors said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and the return of its wrecker.

(WATCH BELOW: Man says reckless bike group in Charlotte stole his car)

©2022 Cox Media Group