ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts.

Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties.

The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t have the security features that new trucks have, such as a computer chip needed to start the vehicle.

One incident happened at Universal Motors along Highway 321 in Caldwell County. Three days later, another theft happened at Hamby’s Service Center in Rutherford College.

Police in Granite Falls confirmed to Channel 9 that shortly after the theft, a vehicle was stolen in Newton using one of the wreckers.

Authorities believe the stolen vehicles are ending up in the Charlotte area or possibly York County. They released the below photo of a person of interest in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9OIe_0hHtnzXw00
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars (WSOC)

Businesses told reporter Dave Faherty that the thieves used some kind of equipment to rip out the locks of the vehicle to get inside.

“We believe they probably had a hit on what they were needing. So if they were needing a 7.3 diesel, they just find one, steal it. I think they took it to a chop shop and chopper it,” said Cliff Barnes, with Universal Motors. “I’ve been here 15 years and never seen such crime as here lately.”

Janice Hamby and her husband have owned Hamby’s Service Center for 30 years. She said her husband had the wrecker for nearly two decades before passing away from COVID-19 in 2021.

“They got my husband’s wrecker and we wanted to keep that wrecker. He loved that wrecker,” Hamby said. “If they just bring it back to me. Just bring me the wrecker back, that’s all that I care.”

Police said they are following strong leads in the case and hope to make an arrest soon.

Universal Motors said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and the return of its wrecker.

(WATCH BELOW: Man says reckless bike group in Charlotte stole his car)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WBTV

Deputies: ‘Wood chucking thieves’ attempt to get rid of stolen lumber by throwing it out of car

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - How much wood could a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. That is literally what the York County Sheriff’s office is asking after catching these thieves stealing lumber. The responding deputy went over the radio describing one of those thieves hanging off the back of the U-Haul getting away and throwing the stolen wood.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tow Trucks#Property Crime#Universal Motors#Hamby S Service Center#Granite Falls#Channel 9
wccbcharlotte.com

Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS

LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women. The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Wood chucking thieves arrested

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
117K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy