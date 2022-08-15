Read full article on original website
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
New study indicates people with current cancer diagnosis may face severe complications from COVID-19
A new study has found that a current cancer diagnosis posed a significant risk for severe outcomes during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ICU admission and death. UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers took part in the study, which was published this week in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide
With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
Vape starter kits could help smokers quit
Giving out vape starter kit vouchers through the UK's National Health Service could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new Nicotine and Tobacco Research study from the University of East Anglia. Researchers worked with GPs and the NHS stop smoking service, which is commissioned locally by Public Health...
The Importance of Hydration for Seniors
WHO pushes two Ebola treatments found to boost survival rates
The World Health Organization said Friday that two existing treatments dramatically reduced deaths from Ebola and should be given to people of all ages suffering from the often-fatal haemorrhagic disease. Publishing its first-ever guidelines on which therapeutics to use against Ebola, the UN health agency strongly recommended using two monoclonal...
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
Consuming green vegetables, supplements suppresses inflammatory bowel disease
The dietary supplement chlorophyllin alleviates inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to researchers from the Center for Diabetes and Metabolism Research at Sichuan University in China and from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition, chlorophyllin significantly reduces mortality related to IBD, weight loss, diarrhea and hidden blood in the stool, intestinal epithelial damage and infiltration of inflammatory cells. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APS select article for August.
Adults who, as children, had half their brain removed still able to score well with face and word recognition
A team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University's Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Institute has found that adults who had a hemispherectomy as a child scored surprisingly well on face and word recognition tests. Their paper is posted on the bioRxiv preprint server. In epilepsy, abnormal brain activity results in...
Can you reverse abortions? Some say yes; others call the treatment unethical, possibly dangerous
The service advertised by Care Net of Puget Sound might seem startling to those unfamiliar with crisis pregnancy centers. "Reverse Your Abortion," the organization's website proclaims. If you've started a medical abortion, taking only the first of two drugs, "you can still change your mind." The proposed solution: a highly...
Coloring is good for your health
What used to be known as a simple, fun activity for kids now is a tool for practicing good mental health. Coloring has increased in popularity recently, especially for adults. While children's coloring books feature cartoon characters and simple designs, adult coloring books have intricate patterns of flowers, artwork, mandalas or animals. Books are available for purchase, and you can print free coloring pages online. For people who prefer a digital version, many coloring apps are available for mobile devices.
New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers
University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
Researchers identify new disorder of copper metabolism, caused by variants in CTR1 gene
Copper is essential for many cellular functions, including cellular respiration, antioxidant defense, neurotransmitter biosynthesis and neuropeptide amidation, among others. Until recently, only two inborn errors of copper metabolism were well established. Both are rare. Wilson's disease and Menkes disease result from mutations in the copper-transporting P-type ATPases; ATP7B and ATP7A, respectively.
Prior diagnoses influence dermatopathologists' interpretations
When interpreting melanocytic skin biopsy specimens, knowledge of a prior diagnosis sways dermatopathologists to make more and less severe diagnoses and can also sway them from a correct to an incorrect diagnosis, according to a study published online Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. Joann G. Elmore, M.D., from the University...
Peritoneal dialysis costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, even as more patients are placed on peritoneal dialysis
People with kidney failure who do not choose conservative management and have not received a kidney transplant can undergo either hemodialysis, which is typically performed several times a week at a clinic, or at-home peritoneal dialysis (PD). New research published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology indicates that cost savings associated with PD compared with hemodialysis have continued over the years despite growth in the use of PD.
GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans
A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
Day care tied to morbidity in children born preterm with BPD
For children born preterm with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), those attending day care have increased likelihood of emergency department visits and systemic steroid usage, according to a study published online July 5 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Sharon A. McGrath-Morrow, M.D., from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues obtained day...
Helping older adults stay safe and independent
Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
Walk test with smartphone sensor can classify fall risk in amputees
In lower-limb amputees, automated foot strikes from a six-minute walk test (6MWT) can be used to calculate step-based features for fall risk classification, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in PLOS Digital Health. Pascale Juneau, from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues evaluated fall risk...
A researcher asked COVID anti-vaxxers how they avoid Facebook moderation. Here's what they found
How are social media platforms managing vaccine misinformation at this stage in the pandemic?. Anti-vaccine sentiment has been building since 2020, and hasn't gone anywhere. In fact, it will have intensified following the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for some babies and children under five, and the recommendation for a fourth booster shot for people over 30.
