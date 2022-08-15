Andrew Jackson hopes to improve showing in one of the state’s toughest 2A regions

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers are looking to be an improved team this fall.

Head coach Todd Shigley, who is entering his sixth season, has several reasons to be optimistic.

“We have a lot of guys returning from last year,” Shigley said. “We had a good off season, and we got stronger with a lot of work in the weight room. We have a very good chance to be a much better football team.”

Shigley knows region competition will be tough, but that is nothing new for the Volunteers.

“This is the toughest region in the state in 2A,” the coach said. “Lots of history in these football programs in this region. Most of them return a lot of experienced players. It will be a battle every Friday night in the region.”

The quarterback battle is between two outstanding players with different abilities.

Hammond Wren, a senior, was the starter a year ago before missing the last part of the season with an injury. Brady Williams, a junior, stepped in when Wren got hurt. Both had multiple touchdown passes.

“They are both good leaders and decision makers,” Shigley said. “They both gained a lot of experience a year ago.”

The running back spot is a strength for the Volunteers’ offense. Trey Thompson, now a junior, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last fall. Senior Elyjah Sowell gained nearly 500 yards on the ground a year ago.

The receiving corps is led by Banks Helms, a junior, and senior Seth Marshall. Both had more than 200 yards receiving, but backup help needs to be developed.

“We will need to plug in some people at the receiver spots,” Shigley said. “We are already working on that part of our offense.”

The offensive line will be led by a solid nucleus of returning juniors -- tight end Hayden Williams, and interior linemen Brooks Horton and Ethan Shipp.

“We have those three starters returning,” he said. “That experience up front is a big plus for us.”

The defense is keyed by a solid group of linebackers. Fuller Sims, a senior, is the top returning tackler and the leader of that group, which includes senior Kolby Waters, and junior Kaden Hornsby.

“Our linebackers have excellent speed,” the coach said. “They can read what is happening and get to the ball.”

The defensive line appears to be a solid unit. Williams, as well as seniors Devontae Bracey, Gabe Clyburn and Derick Anthony spearhead that group.

“That is the strongest part of our defense,” Shigley said. “We have a lot of quality depth there.”

The secondary is led by Sowell and fellow senior Cullen Ussery. The Vols must find some depth at both corner and safety.

“We have good overall speed in the secondary,” Shigley said. “We will have several young guys back there, and we will have to grow up in a hurry.”

Tyson Funderburk, who returned after missing last year, will handle the place kicking, and Waters will do the punting.

Andrew Jackson looks to use five players both ways. That means they must be in shape -- and depth must be developed.

“We are OK at most positions with depth. We can move people around if we have to do so, and we are already working on improving quality depth,” Shigley said. “We know we have to be in good shape.”

What’s the key to the Vols improving on last year’s 3-1 region mark and 6-4 overall slate?

“We need to stay healthy, and stay focused,” the coach said. “We need to work and get better every week as the season moves along. We also need to develop our younger players during the non-region part of the season so we will be very competitive once the region games roll around.”