ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw, SC

Andrew Jackson hopes to improve showing in one of the state’s toughest 2A regions

By Sam Copeland
The Herald
The Herald
 4 days ago

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers are looking to be an improved team this fall.

Head coach Todd Shigley, who is entering his sixth season, has several reasons to be optimistic.

“We have a lot of guys returning from last year,” Shigley said. “We had a good off season, and we got stronger with a lot of work in the weight room. We have a very good chance to be a much better football team.”

Shigley knows region competition will be tough, but that is nothing new for the Volunteers.

“This is the toughest region in the state in 2A,” the coach said. “Lots of history in these football programs in this region. Most of them return a lot of experienced players. It will be a battle every Friday night in the region.”

The quarterback battle is between two outstanding players with different abilities.

Hammond Wren, a senior, was the starter a year ago before missing the last part of the season with an injury. Brady Williams, a junior, stepped in when Wren got hurt. Both had multiple touchdown passes.

“They are both good leaders and decision makers,” Shigley said. “They both gained a lot of experience a year ago.”

The running back spot is a strength for the Volunteers’ offense. Trey Thompson, now a junior, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last fall. Senior Elyjah Sowell gained nearly 500 yards on the ground a year ago.

The receiving corps is led by Banks Helms, a junior, and senior Seth Marshall. Both had more than 200 yards receiving, but backup help needs to be developed.

“We will need to plug in some people at the receiver spots,” Shigley said. “We are already working on that part of our offense.”

The offensive line will be led by a solid nucleus of returning juniors -- tight end Hayden Williams, and interior linemen Brooks Horton and Ethan Shipp.

“We have those three starters returning,” he said. “That experience up front is a big plus for us.”

The defense is keyed by a solid group of linebackers. Fuller Sims, a senior, is the top returning tackler and the leader of that group, which includes senior Kolby Waters, and junior Kaden Hornsby.

“Our linebackers have excellent speed,” the coach said. “They can read what is happening and get to the ball.”

The defensive line appears to be a solid unit. Williams, as well as seniors Devontae Bracey, Gabe Clyburn and Derick Anthony spearhead that group.

“That is the strongest part of our defense,” Shigley said. “We have a lot of quality depth there.”

The secondary is led by Sowell and fellow senior Cullen Ussery. The Vols must find some depth at both corner and safety.

“We have good overall speed in the secondary,” Shigley said. “We will have several young guys back there, and we will have to grow up in a hurry.”

Tyson Funderburk, who returned after missing last year, will handle the place kicking, and Waters will do the punting.

Andrew Jackson looks to use five players both ways. That means they must be in shape -- and depth must be developed.

“We are OK at most positions with depth. We can move people around if we have to do so, and we are already working on improving quality depth,” Shigley said. “We know we have to be in good shape.”

What’s the key to the Vols improving on last year’s 3-1 region mark and 6-4 overall slate?

“We need to stay healthy, and stay focused,” the coach said. “We need to work and get better every week as the season moves along. We also need to develop our younger players during the non-region part of the season so we will be very competitive once the region games roll around.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kool1027.com

High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night

Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kershaw, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Brady Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
cn2.com

New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cn2.com

Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
CLOVER, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte FC announces permanent 52,000-square-foot HQ, training facility

The Charlotte Football Club is getting a permanent home and training facility, the team said Wednesday. The site is where the club already has its practice fields. The Charlotte FC announced a deal for a 52,000-square-foot training facility and headquarters. The facility in southeast Charlotte will have four fields and space for the club's business operations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
82
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy