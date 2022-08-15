ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Legend Melissa Etheridge Announces Solo Show Off-Broadway

By Alex Falls
 4 days ago
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is the latest musician to take her music to the stages of New York’s theater scene. The roots rocker is bringing her brand of heartland rock to the off-Broadway stage. The solo show will feature Etheridge mixing her music with the story of her life in a one-of-a-kind performance.

Melissa Etheridge: My Window – A Journey Through Life will run for a limited engagement of 12 performances starting October 13th at the midtown multi-stage venue New World Stages.

Etheridge issued a statement to AP News to voice her excitement for the upcoming performances.

“While I’ve been telling my life stories through my lyrics and concert tours for many years, this is going to be something new for me,” Etheridge said. “I cannot wait to feel the exchange of energy and deep connection that’s provided by an intimate theater experience. That’s going to rock.”

The songwriter also marked the announcement of her off-Broadway engagement with a celebratory post on Instagram.

In the video, she makes the first official announcement of her shows during a performance in her home state of Kansas. “I’m headed to NYC! My Window: A Journey Through Life, an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music will play at New World Stages October 13- 29. Stay tuned I can’t wait to see you there. #MyWindowME #TeamME

Similar to Bruce Springsteen’s recent acclaimed run of Broadway shows, Etheridge will use her songs to tell the story of her life. “From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between,” producers said in a statement.

Melissa Etheridge’s Epic Career

Melissa Etheridge is a world-renowned musician who’s performed professionally for nearly four decades. She’s a two-time Grammy Award winner. Plus she won an Acamady Award for Best Original Song for “I Need to Wake Up” from Al Gore’s 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

Her best-known songs include “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One,” and “Come to My Window.” She has experience rocking out the Broadway stage. Etheridge replaced Billie Joe Armstong in his Broadway production of American Idiot in 2011.

Etheridge wrote the show with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge. Her wife and the co-creator and showrunner for the Emmy Award-winning Showtime series Nurse Jackie. The production will be directed by Amy Tinkham.

Before she steps onto the New York stage, Etheridge will finish her One Way Out national concert tour. The tour concludes on October 2nd just a couple of weeks before her off-Broadway residency. She’s also set to release a graphic novel. Heartstrings comes from Z2 Comics and will recount her journey through music through illustrations.

